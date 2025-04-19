AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.22%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.92%)
HUBC 142.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.44%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.5%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 18.28 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.96%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
POWER 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.82%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
PTC 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.92%)
SEARL 95.25 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.52%)
SSGC 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.65%)
SYM 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TRG 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Vince, Hasan propel Karachi Kings to commanding 56-run win over Quetta Gladiators

Published April 19, 2025 Updated April 19, 2025 01:09am

Karachi Kings registered a comprehensive 56-run victory over Quetta Gladiators in Match 8 of the HBL PSL X at the National Bank Stadium on Friday night, courtesy of standout performances from James Vince and Hasan Ali.

Set a target of 176, the Gladiators’ chase never gathered momentum as they were restricted to 119 for 9 in their 20 overs. Only three batters managed to reach double figures, with captain Saud Shakeel top-scoring with a subdued 33 off 40 balls. Mohammad Amir later added a quickfire 30 off 16, but the outcome had already been sealed.

Hasan Ali, in red-hot form this season, claimed three wickets for 27 runs and became the leading wicket-taker in PSL history with 116 scalps, surpassing Wahab Riaz’s tally of 113. Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was exceptional on his season debut, returning figures of 2 for 7 in his four overs.

PSL 10: Fakhar, Billings power Lahore to thumping win over Quetta

Earlier, Karachi posted a competitive 175 for 7 after electing to bat. David Warner (31 off 20) and Tim Seifert (27 off 15) gave the side a brisk start before Quetta’s spinners, led by Abrar Ahmed and Saud Shakeel, slowed things down in the middle overs.

Vince, however, anchored the innings with a well-paced 70 off 47 balls, including six fours and a six, while Nabi’s 18 off 12 helped provide late impetus.

Ali Majid and Mohammad Amir claimed two wickets apiece for Quetta but were unable to prevent Karachi from setting a challenging total.

Next fixture

Saturday’s fixture will see Multan Sultans take on Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the match scheduled to begin at 8:00pm PKT.

Past PSL winners

  • PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

  • PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

  • PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

  • PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

  • PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2023 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2024 - Islamabad United

Karachi Kings Quetta Gladiators PSL 10 HBL PSL 10 PSL X HBL PSL X

Comments

200 characters

Vince, Hasan propel Karachi Kings to commanding 56-run win over Quetta Gladiators

CCP says recovered Rs10mn penalty from PIA for ‘abusing dominant position’

US threatens to withdraw from Ukraine talks if no progress

Bilawal threatens to withdraw support for govt over canals issue

Pakistan’s enemies scared of economic achievements: PM Shehbaz

Rupee posts marginal decline against US dollar

NDMA issues extreme weather alert for Punjab, Islamabad, northern region

FM Dar to leave for much-awaited visit to Kabul on Saturday: FO

KSE-100 ends 414 points higher as buying persists

Deadliest US strike in Yemen kills 74, Houthis say

Read more stories