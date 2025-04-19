Vince, Hasan propel Karachi Kings to commanding 56-run win over Quetta Gladiators

Karachi Kings registered a comprehensive 56-run victory over Quetta Gladiators in Match 8 of the HBL PSL X at the National Bank Stadium on Friday night, courtesy of standout performances from James Vince and Hasan Ali.

Set a target of 176, the Gladiators’ chase never gathered momentum as they were restricted to 119 for 9 in their 20 overs. Only three batters managed to reach double figures, with captain Saud Shakeel top-scoring with a subdued 33 off 40 balls. Mohammad Amir later added a quickfire 30 off 16, but the outcome had already been sealed.

Hasan Ali, in red-hot form this season, claimed three wickets for 27 runs and became the leading wicket-taker in PSL history with 116 scalps, surpassing Wahab Riaz’s tally of 113. Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was exceptional on his season debut, returning figures of 2 for 7 in his four overs.

Earlier, Karachi posted a competitive 175 for 7 after electing to bat. David Warner (31 off 20) and Tim Seifert (27 off 15) gave the side a brisk start before Quetta’s spinners, led by Abrar Ahmed and Saud Shakeel, slowed things down in the middle overs.

Vince, however, anchored the innings with a well-paced 70 off 47 balls, including six fours and a six, while Nabi’s 18 off 12 helped provide late impetus.

Ali Majid and Mohammad Amir claimed two wickets apiece for Quetta but were unable to prevent Karachi from setting a challenging total.

