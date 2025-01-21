AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
BOP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.81%)
FCCL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.81%)
FFL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
FLYNG 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.43%)
HUBC 134.03 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-3.01%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
KEL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.2%)
MLCF 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
OGDC 218.23 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
PAEL 41.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-3.99%)
PIAHCLA 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.19%)
PPL 185.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-1.5%)
PRL 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-4.62%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.29%)
SEARL 104.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.77 (-5.23%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.06%)
SYM 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.14%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.29%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.03%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.81%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 12,077 Decreased By -142.4 (-1.17%)
BR30 36,524 Decreased By -793.3 (-2.13%)
KSE100 115,042 Decreased By -802.6 (-0.69%)
KSE30 36,200 Decreased By -276.6 (-0.76%)
World

Israeli military chief resigns over October 7 ‘failure’: statement

AFP Published 21 Jan, 2025 06:59pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: The head of Israel’s military, Major General Herzi Halevi, resigned on Monday over his responsibility for its “failure” during the Palestinian group Hamas’s attack on October 7, 2023.

Israel launches deadly operation in occupied West Bank’s Jenin

In his resignation letter, released by the army, Halevi said he was leaving “due to my acknowledgement of responsibility for the (military’s) failure on October 7”, saying he was leaving at a time of “significant successes” for the military.

Israeli military Israeli troops Gaza ceasefire Israeli airstrikes Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war Gaza hostages Gaza hostage deal Gaza peace deal Major General Herzi Halevi

