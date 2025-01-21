Israeli military chief resigns over October 7 ‘failure’: statement

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: The head of Israel’s military, Major General Herzi Halevi, resigned on Monday over his responsibility for its “failure” during the Palestinian group Hamas’s attack on October 7, 2023.

In his resignation letter, released by the army, Halevi said he was leaving “due to my acknowledgement of responsibility for the (military’s) failure on October 7”, saying he was leaving at a time of “significant successes” for the military.