AIRLINK 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.61%)
BOP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 96.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.17 (-4.15%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.13%)
FFL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
FLYNG 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
HUBC 141.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
KOSM 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
MLCF 60.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.84%)
OGDC 211.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-1.22%)
PACE 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
POWER 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.71%)
PPL 169.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.75%)
PRL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-4.19%)
PTC 22.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.75%)
SEARL 94.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.13%)
SSGC 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.8%)
SYM 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.8%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
TPLP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
TRG 65.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.86%)
WAVESAPP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,356 Decreased By -124.5 (-1%)
BR30 37,420 Decreased By -588 (-1.55%)
KSE100 116,020 Decreased By -755.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,606 Decreased By -242.8 (-0.68%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-17

Pre-suspension notices to taxpayers perturb PTBA

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has expressed concerns over pre-suspension notices being issued to taxpayers and aggressive tax collection practices.

In its strong worded letter to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, PTBA highlighted significant operational inefficiencies and enforcement issues that are hampering business activities nationwide.

The letter pointed out growing concerns over pre-suspension notices being issued to taxpayers and aggressive tax collection practices that contradict the government’s stated goals of creating a business-friendly environment. “Despite the government’s push for reforms and digitisation at FBR, the ground realities paint a different picture,” the PTBA stated.

Tax on foreign property income: PTBA for larger bench to address ‘conflicting rulings’

A primary concern raised is the issuance of pre-suspension notices by tax officers who allegedly demand immediate payment of disputed input tax without proper verification. When taxpayers present documentation to justify their claims, officers reportedly bypassed verification procedures and threatened to suspend sales tax registration if payment isn’t made promptly, the letter said.

The association argued this approach “is totally against the claim of the government of providing a conducive environment to do business” and called for adherence to proper verification procedures under Section 11 of the Sales Tax Act before any suspension actions are taken.

PTBA further said that Chief Commissioners’ offices were also delaying the representations process against sales tax registration suspensions, causing to halt business operations for long.

PTBA also recommended implementing an IRIS portal-based system to make the timeline and outcomes of such representations transparent. Additionally, the association pointed to specific delays at the Chief Tax Office in Karachi, where the Commissioner responsible for approving non-profit organisation status and various fund exemptions under tax laws is “rarely seen,” causing significant delays and increasing tax burdens for legitimate organizations seeking exemptions.

The Tax Bar has requested urgent intervention from the FBR Chairman and asked for official directions to be issued to field offices to address these concerns.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR tax collection taxpayers Pakistan Tax Bar Association Rashid Mahmood Langrial PTBA

Comments

200 characters

Pre-suspension notices to taxpayers perturb PTBA

Pakistan may buy more cotton, soybean from US

Issue of stuck 1,200 Iranian trucks: Summary to revise barter trade policy with Iran on the cards

Rightsizing: govt decides to axe 30,968 posts

PM lauds China’s role in IMF deal

Pleas against transfer of judges: federation submits reply

Revised terms rejected: Nepra hiring firm to conduct Halmore’s forensic audit

Libya boat tragedy: PM declares war on human traffickers

Move aims at facilitating businesses: KE agrees to share FCAs projections with regulator

SRO 592(1)/2025 attracts criticism from steel sector

Read more stories