BD keen to import sugar on G2G basis

KARACHI: Bangladesh has expressed interest in importing up to 15,000 metric tons sugar from Pakistan on a Government-to-Government (G2G) basis to address domestic supply shortages.

Sources within the Ministry of Commerce told Business Recorder on Monday that Bangladesh is currently facing a sugar shortage and has decided to turn to Pakistan for its import needs. In December of last year, Bangladesh has already imported approximately 25,000 metric tons of sugar from Pakistan through private sector to meet its domestic consumption requirements.

Previously, Bangladesh was importing sugar from India, however due to some restrictions on sugar export, Bangladesh is looking import opportunities from Pakistan which has surplus sugar stocks and exporting commodity with the approval of the federal government to offload previous stocks and earn foreign exchange for the country.

Trade relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh are steadily growing as after export of 25,000 tons sugar last month, a deal for the import of 50,000 metric tons of rice currently in progress and expected to be finalized by next week. Bangladesh is importing rice on G2G basis through Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP).

Sources reveal that the recently Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has approached Pakistani authorities and expressed interest in importing white refined sugar on a G2G basis to meet the domestic demand. Initially, Bangladesh plans to import up to 15,000 metric tons of refined sugar from the current crop of Pakistan.

TCB has outlined specific requirements for the sugar, including a preference for fine to medium, clean and dry sugar with an ICUMSA rating not exceeding 45. The sugar must also meet public health standards and be suitable for human consumption, TCB mentioned.

TCB has requested for an “Offer Price” based on Cost and Freight (CFR) to Chattogram port Bangladesh to make a final decision on the import of sugar from Pakistan. Sources said that from Pakistan TCP will deal with TCB for the export of required commodity.

It is worth noting that the TCP is already in discussions with the TCB for the export of 100,000 metric tons of white long-grain rice. To facilitate this, TCP opened two tenders for the rice export to Bangladesh on January 6, 2025.

In response to TCP’s tender, some 11 exporters/traders participated in the tender and submitted bids ranging $498.40 per metric ton to $523.50 per metric tons for export of 50,000metric tons Long Grain White Rice (IRRI-6) to Bangladesh.

Out of total, some three bids were non-responsive. In addition, no bid was received for the50,000 metric tons Non-Basmati Parboiled Rice for Bangladesh.

