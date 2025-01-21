AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
Jan 21, 2025
Pakistan

UBG leaders condole over death of SM Muneer’s wife

Recorder Report Published 21 Jan, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI The President of United Business Group (UBG) Zubair Tufail, Chairman of Sindh Region Khalid Towab, Secretary General (Sindh) Hanif Goher, core committee members Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Malik Khuda Bakhsh, and Central Spokesperson Gulzar Feroze have expressed their deep sorrow and condolences on the passing of the wife of the renowned business leader SM Muneer, as well as the mother of UBG’s Senior Vice President SM Tanveer, SM Imran, and SM Irfan. UBG leaders offered heartfelt condolences to SM Tanveer on the loss of his mother and prayed for her forgiveness.

They said that this is an irreplaceable loss for the Din family. Just as the business community respected SM Muneer like a father, Begum SM Muneer held a motherly status for the business community, and her death is a great loss and tragedy for traders and industrialists. The UBG leaders prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for her high status in the hereafter.

Furthermore, the UBG leaders expressed their grief and sorrow over the tragic death of Haji Jamaluddin Achakzai, a well-known business leader from Balochistan and former Vice President of FPCCI, in an accident. They prayed that Almighty grant forgiveness to the late Haji Jamaluddin and elevate his ranks in the hereafter (Ameen).

