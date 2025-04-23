Climate change woes: PM for more global funding

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called for special financial assistance from international financial institutions for countries like Pakistan severely affected by climate change.

Speaking during a meeting with Luc Triangle, Secretary General of International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), he said that the 2022 floods had caused an estimated $30 billion in losses, underscoring the urgent need for global support.

He said that the climate-induced disasters had significantly impacted employment, particularly among workers and labourers, and stressed that efforts were underway to rehabilitate affected communities.

“We are working on climate adaptation and mitigation, particularly in vulnerable areas, to protect the livelihoods of economically disadvantaged groups,” he added.

The prime minister praised the ITUC’s role in advocating for workers’ rights and reaffirmed Pakistan’s collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO) to safeguard labour rights.

He said that the government was expanding the scope of the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) to cover more workers.

He also highlighted the efforts of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and provincial institutes in providing market-relevant skills to youth.

Triangle commended Pakistan’s commitment to “democratic” values and welcomed the government’s “initiatives to improve labour welfare.”

