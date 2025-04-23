Canals project: Sanaullah contacts Sindh political parties

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister, Rana Sanaullah contacted Sindh’s political parties on Tuesday over the canals project.

According to sources, Sanaullah contacted Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) chief Ayaz Latif Palijo over the canal project. Sanaullah said, “The premier wants to resolve the canal problem through dialogue.”

“We will form a delegation of different parties over the canal problem,” said Sanaullah.

Meanwhile, Palijo said, “Injustice has been done to Sindh by the decision to construct canals. Anger and desperation have been sparked in Sindh over the issue of six canals.”

He said, “Right now, Sindh is making a decision through joint consultation.” “The political parties are of the view that the centre should withdraw the decision to construct the canals,” Palijo added.

Sanaullah had contacted Sindh United Party President Syed Zain Shah. He had offered negotiations with Shah over the matters pertaining to the canals and corporate farming. He said: “The prime minister wants to meet you [Zain Shah] on this matter.”

Meanwhile, Zain Shah said: “We will continue our struggle until the government withdraws the canals and corporate farming projects.”

On the other hand, Sanaullah had contacted Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh leader Rashid Mehmood Soomro. Sanaullah had offered negotiations with JUI-F over the matters pertaining to the canals and corporate farming.

Soomro urged Sanaullah to take Sindh’s political parties and lawyers on board.

The JUI-F leader had asked the federal government to announce the withdrawal of the canal project before holding negotiations.

Soomro said: “JUI-F has a principled stance and the party will not compromise on Sindh’s water.”