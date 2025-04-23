AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
Minister seeks details of proposed energy policies

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 23 Apr, 2025 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has sought details of energy policies currently under consideration that may impact Pakistan’s trade and commerce landscape.

In a letter addressed to the Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, the Commerce minister stated that Pakistan’s export performance saw a significant increase during the first nine months of the financial year 2024-25 compared to the same period in FY 2023-24.

The MoC remains committed to enhancing exports and boosting the country’s global trade competitiveness. Key areas of focus include improving the ease of doing business, attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), and integrating Pakistan into Global Value Chains (GVCs).

Steps afoot to provide cheap energy to industry, says Jam Kamal

The minister noted that the ministry is actively tracking global trade trends and nurturing strong trade relations with regional and international partners. A range of initiatives — including regulatory reforms, stakeholder engagement, and the expansion of existing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs) — are underway with the aim of doubling Pakistan’s exports over the next five years.

“Despite ongoing initiatives and emerging opportunities, a collaborative approach is essential to overcome challenges and leverage potential synergies among federal ministries and relevant departments,” the letter stated.

The Commerce minister urged the Power Division to share updates on any proposed energy policies that could influence trade and commerce dynamics.

He further stressed that by aligning strategic goals and fostering inter- ministerial collaboration, the government can convert challenges into opportunities and work towards a more prosperous future for the nation.

The Commerce ministry is currently in the process of consulting stakeholders for the formulation of new Trade and Tariff Policies.

Sources within the ministry revealed persistent concerns that decisions taken at collective forums — particularly the Tariff Policy Board (TPB) — are often not upheld during the budget-making process. Finance and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have reportedly failed to honor commitments made to the business community, undermining policy coherence and trust.

