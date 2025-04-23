Space technology: PM expresses his desire to enhance ties with China

ISLAMABAD: Calling Beijing as a “very trusted friend” and “strategic partner”, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that the country is seeking to deepen its cooperation with China in the field of space technology.

The prime minister made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation of Chinese aerospace firm Galaxy Space led by its chairman Xu Ming.

He said that Pakistan hopes to expand joint efforts with China in areas such as satellite development, telecommunications, and satellite internet, adding the country places “great importance” on advancing its space technology capabilities.

Members of the visiting delegation expressed a strong interest in investing in Pakistan’s growing space sector and exploring collaborative projects with national space institutions and private telecom operators.

They also held meetings with Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication officials, as well as Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) – Pakistan’s national space agency – which they described as “very productive”.

