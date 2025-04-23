AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.49%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
CPHL 94.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.07%)
FCCL 46.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
FLYNG 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
HUBC 145.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
MLCF 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 213.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.49%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PAEL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.24%)
POWER 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.32%)
PPL 170.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.93%)
PTC 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
SEARL 95.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
SSGC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.93%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.75%)
TPLP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
TRG 66.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.41%)
BR100 12,676 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.21%)
BR30 38,139 Decreased By -118.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 118,430 Increased By 47 (0.04%)
KSE30 36,403 Increased By 8.1 (0.02%)
Apr 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-23

KE asks Power Div for consultation on NEP

Recorder Report Published 23 Apr, 2025 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division’s alleged apathy with respect to consultation process on the National Electricity Plan (NEP) has irritated K-Electric (KE), well informed sources told Business Recorder.

In a letter to Secretary Power, KE’s Chief Regulatory Affairs Imran Qureshi referred to KE’s letter of January 15, 2025 regarding the NEP 2023-2027 and eligibility criteria (Electric Power Supplier Licenses) Rules 2023 (‘Supplier Rules’) notified by the federal government along with earlier correspondence on this matter wherein the power utility company submitted its comments to the Power Division for consideration and incorporation of the same accordingly.

According to the power utility company, considering the significance of the matter and possible implications on KE and its consumers, it also requested for a one-to-one consultative session to discuss KE’s comments, as well as, certain recommendations on the notified NEP including the implementation timelines for certain strategic directives and on the supplier rules, as well. However, despite continuous correspondence from KE, the response from Power Division is still awaited.

KE explains power generation cost in Dec

KE, in its letter of April 8, 2204 reiterated that a thorough consultation with all stakeholders is critical for effective implementation of the NE Plan and supplier rules, as well as, for the sustainability of the sector, including the proposed transition towards opening up of the market under the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market (CTBCM) framework.

“KE acknowledges and highly appreciates the ongoing sector reforms, and we are confident that a well-considered and collaborative transition, finalised in consultation with stakeholders, will not only serve the best interests of consumers but also send a positive signal to both existing and prospective investors in Pakistan,” Qureshi said adding that support and understanding of Secretary Power in this matter is crucial.

He also assured engagement in constructive dialogue to ensure a smooth and beneficial transition for all stakeholders involved.

Earlier, in his letter to Secretary Power, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi stated that KE had sent its comments on the NEP which need to be considered for incorporation in the plan accordingly.

“Considering the significance of the matter and possible implications on KE and its consumers, KE also requested for a one-to-one consultative session to discuss KE’S comments, as well as, certain recommendations on the notified NE Plan including the implementation timelines for certain strategic directives and on the supplier rules, as well.

However, despite continuous correspondence from KE it is most respectfully submitted that response is awaited in this regard,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KE power sector Power Division K-Electric National Electricity Plan

Comments

200 characters

KE asks Power Div for consultation on NEP

Climate change woes: PM for more global funding

Underutilisation of MTL: report yet to be submitted to PM

Poverty rate in country to stand at 42.4pc: World Bank

Country’s GDP growth revised downward by IMF

Minister seeks details of proposed energy policies

Canals project: Sanaullah contacts Sindh political parties

Road blockades in Sindh disrupt fuel supply to upcountry

Registered persons: FBR expands scope of sales tax suspension

Space technology: PM expresses his desire to enhance ties with China

Read more stories