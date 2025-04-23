KE asks Power Div for consultation on NEP

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division’s alleged apathy with respect to consultation process on the National Electricity Plan (NEP) has irritated K-Electric (KE), well informed sources told Business Recorder.

In a letter to Secretary Power, KE’s Chief Regulatory Affairs Imran Qureshi referred to KE’s letter of January 15, 2025 regarding the NEP 2023-2027 and eligibility criteria (Electric Power Supplier Licenses) Rules 2023 (‘Supplier Rules’) notified by the federal government along with earlier correspondence on this matter wherein the power utility company submitted its comments to the Power Division for consideration and incorporation of the same accordingly.

According to the power utility company, considering the significance of the matter and possible implications on KE and its consumers, it also requested for a one-to-one consultative session to discuss KE’s comments, as well as, certain recommendations on the notified NEP including the implementation timelines for certain strategic directives and on the supplier rules, as well. However, despite continuous correspondence from KE, the response from Power Division is still awaited.

KE explains power generation cost in Dec

KE, in its letter of April 8, 2204 reiterated that a thorough consultation with all stakeholders is critical for effective implementation of the NE Plan and supplier rules, as well as, for the sustainability of the sector, including the proposed transition towards opening up of the market under the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market (CTBCM) framework.

“KE acknowledges and highly appreciates the ongoing sector reforms, and we are confident that a well-considered and collaborative transition, finalised in consultation with stakeholders, will not only serve the best interests of consumers but also send a positive signal to both existing and prospective investors in Pakistan,” Qureshi said adding that support and understanding of Secretary Power in this matter is crucial.

He also assured engagement in constructive dialogue to ensure a smooth and beneficial transition for all stakeholders involved.

Earlier, in his letter to Secretary Power, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi stated that KE had sent its comments on the NEP which need to be considered for incorporation in the plan accordingly.

“Considering the significance of the matter and possible implications on KE and its consumers, KE also requested for a one-to-one consultative session to discuss KE’S comments, as well as, certain recommendations on the notified NE Plan including the implementation timelines for certain strategic directives and on the supplier rules, as well.

However, despite continuous correspondence from KE it is most respectfully submitted that response is awaited in this regard,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025