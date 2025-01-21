OGDCL boosts oil production at Pasakhi-7, starts gas supply from Chak 212-1

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) boosts oil production at Pasakhi-7, commenced gas supply from Chak 212-1.

The company has announced significant progress in its production and exploration activities, further strengthening its role as Pakistan’s leading energy company.

The OGDCL has successfully optimised oil production from the Pasakhi-7 well, located in Hyderabad district, Sindh. The well is part of the Pasakhi Development and Production Lease (D&PL), where OGDCL holds a 100 percent working interest.

As part of its optimisation efforts, the OGDCL deployed a rig to replace the tubing and re-complete the well using an artificial lift system (Jet Pump).

Additionally, the company introduced Multiphysio Chemical Stimulation technology, marking its first use in the Southern Region.

These measures have increased production at Pasakhi Well-7 from 375 barrels per day (BPD) to 520 BPD, an increase of 145 BPD.

The OGDCL has commenced gas production from Chak 212-1 exploratory well in the Mari East Block, located in Rahim Yar Khan District, Punjab.

It is the first discovery in the Mari East Block. With the successful installation of a 4”-14.5 km flow line from the well site to the Maru-1 facility, gas from Chak 212-1 is now being supplied to M/s Engro Fertilizer. Currently, 2.0 MMSCFD gas is being supplied.

These achievements reflect the OGDCL’s commitment to optimising production and delivering energy solutions to meet Pakistan’s growing needs.

