PCB Level-2 coaching course concludes at NCA

LAHORE: The six-day PCB Level-2 coaching course concluded here at the National Cricket Academy on Monday.

During the course, the 30 participants underwent intensive coaching education, skill assessment, and various tests including theory test, video analysis test and one-on-one assessments.

The PCB Level-2 coaching course includes both in-course and post-course assessments. Participants have been given various post-course assignments, which must be submitted within six months of the conclusion of the course. Successful candidates will be awarded Level 2 coaching certificates.

The participants of the course included six Test cricketers, Azhar Ali (97 Tests, 53 ODIs), Bilawal Bhatti (two Tests, 10 ODIs, 9 T20Is), Naved Latif (one Test, 11 ODIs), Shadab Khan (six Tests, 70 ODIs, 104 T20Is), Wahab Riaz (27 Tests, 91 ODIs, 36 T20Is) and Yasir Shah (48 Tests, 25 ODIs, two T20Is).

Pakistan internationals Asad Ali (four ODIs, two T20Is), Mohammad Kamran Hussain (2 ODIs) and former Pakistan Women’s captain Bismah Maroof (136 ODIs, 140 T20Is) were also part of the contingent.

The course was conducted by former Test cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq and former international cricketer Dr Imran Abbas, along with NCA coaches including Abdul Majeed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mauhtashim Rashid, Rahat Abbas Asadi and Saboor Ahmed.

