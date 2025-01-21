AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
Opinion Print 2025-01-21

Reducing crop risks – making informed decisions

Shaha Tariq Published 21 Jan, 2025 06:12am

Pakistan’s agricultural sector stands as a cornerstone of its economy, contributing approximately 23 percent to the GDP and employing over 37 percent of the national labor force. With agricultural land covering 47 percent of the national territory—surpassing the global average of 38 percent—the sector’s significance extends beyond mere statistics, as it generates roughly 70 percent of the country’s export revenue, either directly or indirectly.

The country’s agricultural landscape is divided into three distinct geographical regions: the northern highlands, the Indus River plain in the center and east, and the Balochistan Plateau in the south and west. The fertile Indus River plains, enriched by mineral-laden waters and alluvial deposits from major rivers and tributaries, have historically been the nation’s agricultural heartland. In recent years, Pakistan’s agricultural sector has faced mounting challenges that threaten its stability and future growth. Despite contributing less than 1 percent to global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan ranks among the top ten countries most affected by climate change. The devastating floods of 2022 exemplified this vulnerability, causing extensive damage to crops and livestock, disrupting infrastructure, and triggering sharp increases in food prices.

The information is textbook, and straight out of various published resources. Unless we take the wider aperture, it would be hard to discern the depth of the quicksand that Pakistan’s agricultural prowess seems to be moored in. What would it take for the country to plod through this mess and gain stability which translated to future would be spelled as sustainability. One smart way is to educate the farmer. For it is the farmer in the field who forms the bridge between the fork and the farm. An empowered, informed, and well-equipped farmer is the quickest way out of this agronomy chaos. Why farmers’ education and access to finance are crucial for addressing multifaceted problems is a complex question? Pakistan’s agriculture sector, which faces challenges from climate change, soil fertility reduction, water scarcity, and flooding, is desperately in need to bring the farmers up to date. Largely semi-literate, mostly unaware, our farmers are by and large practising the age-old techniques of sowing and harvesting that is now falling short on all global metrics for sustainability.

The government’s response to these challenges, including the implementation of the Kissan Package-2022, has shown some promise. The agricultural sector managed to achieve a 1.55 percent growth in 2022-23, primarily due to higher yields during the Rabi season, which helped offset losses from the Kharif season. While livestock and several crop varieties demonstrated positive growth, cotton and rice production experienced significant declines.

One of the most pressing challenges facing Pakistan’s agricultural sector is the increasing problem of soil salinity, particularly in the Lower Indus region. Approximately 6.3 million hectares are affected by various levels and types of salinity, with nearly half of this area under irrigated agriculture. Despite decades of efforts since the 1960s to address this issue through various methods—including deep tubewells, excess irrigation for salt leaching, chemical amendments, and biological and physical interventions—the results have been largely disappointing, with waterlogging and salinity problems persisting.

Many Pakistani farmers continue to employ traditional cultivation methods that fall short of global sustainability standards, largely due to limited access to education and modern agricultural knowledge.

Innovative initiatives are beginning to address this gap. For instance, introduction of agricultural centers by a noted bank, known as Deras, represents a promising approach to farmer education and support. These centers deploy agronomy experts who work directly with local farming communities, providing guidance on modern agricultural practices, climate-resilient techniques, and resource management. The Deras also serve as comprehensive agricultural hubs, equipping farmers with knowledge of modern techniques and technologies. The benefits of farmer education extend beyond immediate agricultural productivity. Trained farmers are better positioned to implement practices that reduce environmental impact, enhance land stewardship, minimize food contamination risks, and optimize resource usage. These improvements not only contribute to environmental sustainability but also lead to increased profitability for farming operations.

Looking ahead, Pakistan must strengthen partnerships between academia and agricultural institutions to develop robust agritech and agri-economics programmes. Such collaboration can help create a more resilient agricultural infrastructure while ensuring the sector’s long-term sustainability.

The future of Pakistan’s agriculture depends on its ability to navigate the complex challenges of climate change, resource depletion, and technological advancement. By focusing on farmer education and sustainable practices, while leveraging modern technologies and financial support systems, Pakistan can work toward securing its food future and maintaining the vitality of its agricultural economy. The transformation of Pakistan’s agricultural sector from traditional to modern, sustainable practices represents not just an economic imperative but a necessity for the nation’s food security and environmental stewardship.

(The writer is an educationist, and corporate host. She contributes regularly on diverse topics and can be reached at [email protected])

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shaha Tariq

The writer is a seasoned educationist, communication specialist, and storyteller. She tweets at @shahajamshed

Comments

200 characters

