Indian rapist murderer of doctor sentenced to life in prison: judge

KOLKATA: The rapist and murderer of an Indian doctor was sentenced to life in prison Monday, a crime that sparked nationwide protests and widespread hospital strikes last year.

Judge Anirban Das, in the court in the eastern city of Kolkata, ordered that Sanjoy Roy must spend his life behind bars for the rape and murder of the doctor, a crime that highlighted the chronic issue of violence against women in the world’s most populous country.