Nuclear power dominates as Pakistan’s electricity generation increases 1% in December 2024

Power generation in Pakistan clocked in at 7,800 GWh (10,484 MW) in December 2024, an increase of 1% YoY compared to the same period of the previous year, suggesting an uptick in economic activity.

Back in December 2023, power generation stood at 7,726 GWh. “However, it remained 2% lower than the reference generation for the month,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

On a monthly basis, power generation declined by 3% as compared to 8,032 GWh in November.

In the first half of FY25 (July-December), power generation fell by 3% YoY to 66,641 GWh compared to 68,982 GWh in the SPLY.

On the other hand, the total cost of generating electricity in Pakistan decreased by 10%, clocking in at Rs9.09 KWh in December 2024 compared to Rs10.13 KWh registered in the same period of the previous year.

The cost “is also below the reference cost,” said AHL.

The decrease in cost is attributed to the rise in power generation costs from nuclear and hydel, relatively cheap sources of electricity generation.

During December, 2,065 GWh of electricity was generated from nuclear, which emerged as Pakistan’s leading source of electricity generation, accounting for 26.5% of the generation mix.

This was followed by hydel, which accounted for 22.8% of the overall generation, ahead of RLNG, which accounted for 20.7 of the power generation share.

Among renewables, electricity generation from wind sources saw a massive uptake, accounting for 3.4% of the generation mix in December 2024, as compared to 1.9% in the same month last year.

Generation from solar and bagasse amounted to 1%, and 1.3%, respectively, of the generation mix.