AIRLINK 201.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.2%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.95%)
FFL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FLYNG 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.69%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.45%)
KEL 4.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
MLCF 46.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.4%)
OGDC 222.75 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.38%)
PACE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PAEL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
PPL 189.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.46%)
PRL 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.42%)
PTC 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.48%)
SEARL 109.55 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (2.95%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SYM 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.13%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.88%)
TRG 68.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
YOUW 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 12,234 Increased By 97.4 (0.8%)
BR30 37,423 Increased By 277.1 (0.75%)
KSE100 115,870 Increased By 598.2 (0.52%)
KSE30 36,490 Increased By 178.5 (0.49%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nuclear power dominates as Pakistan’s electricity generation increases 1% in December 2024

BR Web Desk Published 20 Jan, 2025 02:06pm

Power generation in Pakistan clocked in at 7,800 GWh (10,484 MW) in December 2024, an increase of 1% YoY compared to the same period of the previous year, suggesting an uptick in economic activity.

Back in December 2023, power generation stood at 7,726 GWh. “However, it remained 2% lower than the reference generation for the month,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

On a monthly basis, power generation declined by 3% as compared to 8,032 GWh in November.

In the first half of FY25 (July-December), power generation fell by 3% YoY to 66,641 GWh compared to 68,982 GWh in the SPLY.

On the other hand, the total cost of generating electricity in Pakistan decreased by 10%, clocking in at Rs9.09 KWh in December 2024 compared to Rs10.13 KWh registered in the same period of the previous year.

The cost “is also below the reference cost,” said AHL.

The decrease in cost is attributed to the rise in power generation costs from nuclear and hydel, relatively cheap sources of electricity generation.

During December, 2,065 GWh of electricity was generated from nuclear, which emerged as Pakistan’s leading source of electricity generation, accounting for 26.5% of the generation mix.

This was followed by hydel, which accounted for 22.8% of the overall generation, ahead of RLNG, which accounted for 20.7 of the power generation share.

Among renewables, electricity generation from wind sources saw a massive uptake, accounting for 3.4% of the generation mix in December 2024, as compared to 1.9% in the same month last year.

Generation from solar and bagasse amounted to 1%, and 1.3%, respectively, of the generation mix.

electricity prices solar energy electricity generation Pakistan’s energy sector hydel RLNG price cost of electricity renewables Nuclear energy wind sources

Comments

200 characters

Nuclear power dominates as Pakistan’s electricity generation increases 1% in December 2024

Buying rally lifts KSE-100 above 116,000

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

First passenger flight lands at New Gwadar International Airport

Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on January 27: SBP

OGDCL enhances oil and gas production

Aurangzeb heads to Davos for World Economic Forum moot

Privatisation of Discos: PM directs a two-pronged plan

Read more stories