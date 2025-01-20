AIRLINK 205.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.34%)
World

China vice president meets with Elon Musk ahead of Trump inauguration

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2025 08:28am

BEIJING: China’s Vice President Han Zheng met on Sunday with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other members of the U.S. business community in Washington D.C., the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

Han told Musk he “welcomed Tesla and other U.S. companies to seize the opportunities and share in the benefits of China’s development, and contribute to the growth of China-U.S. economic and trade relations,” the report said.

US SEC sues Elon Musk over late disclosure of Twitter stake

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the inauguration after winning last year’s presidential election.

Xi has sent Han in his place.

China Xi Jinping Elon Musk Tesla's Vice President Han Zheng Trump inauguration China U.S. economic and trade relations

