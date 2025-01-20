World capitals: PM approves appointments of new envoys, CGs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointments of Pakistan’s new ambassadors and consul generals to various world capitals, sources revealed on Sunday.

According to sources, a senior diplomat Asma Rabbani has been appointed as Pakistan’s new ambassador to the Philippines, while Rahim Hayat Qureshi will serve in Brussels and as ambassador to the European Union (EU).

Abdul Hameed Bhutta will be posted to Japan, and Najeeb Durrani to Ghana. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry has been named ambassador to Indonesia, and Moazzam Shah to South Korea, said the sources. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry is currently serving in Australia as High Commissioner and remained Foreign Office Spokesperson as well.

Malik Farooq will likely to assume charge of ambassador to South Africa, while Shehbaz Khokhar has been appointed to Lebanon and Adil Gilani to Morocco.

Tariq Kareem and Aqsa Nawaz have also been assigned as ambassadors to African countries, it was learnt. Tariq Karim presently posted in Chicago as Consul General of Pakistan. Whereas, Zaman Mehdi may replace Tariq Karim as Consul General in Chicago,

Senior diplomat and additional Secretary (UN) at FO, Syed Haider Shah Shirazi will represent Pakistan in the Netherlands, sources said adding, Aamir Shaukat may be posted in Egypt, and Marghoob Saleem Butt in Switzerland respectively. Furthermore, Sheharyar Akbar will take on responsibilities as ambassador to the Czech Republic.

PM also gave approvals to the names of Wajid Hashmi in Melbourne, Tariq Bhatti in Chengdu, China, and Imtiaz Gondal in Manchester as. Consul Generals in respective countries.

As per the set procedure: names are recommended by Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) then send to Prime Minister for approval, said the FO sources.

According to global practice, confidential request for the receiving states agreement are sent; once the receiving state conveys its concurrence name of the envoy are publicly announced, said a senior official at FO.

