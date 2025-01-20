Fazl sees no progress in PTI-govt talks

MARDAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed his scepticism over the ongoing talks between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, stating that he sees no development in the negotiations.

He made these remarks while addressing a ceremony held in Mardan in connection with the completion of Darse Nizami, He said despite no success so far, he was still hopeful that the talks would bring positive outcome.

The decision to engage in talks rests solely with the PTI, he said. He emphasised that issues can only be resolved through dialogue, and even if the talks are unsuccessful, a change in attitudes would be a significant achievement.

Fazl said that he is optimistic about the success of talks, but refused to comment on the PTI’s stance.

Claiming there was no governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), he lashed out at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government by saying that there is no effective governance in the province and corruption and commission-based dealings are rampant.

He said there was no rule of law in the province as it appeared the KP government had lost its significance. He said that a few people had been selected to rule the province.

Fazl said that the issues confronting Kurram could only be resolved through holding Jirgas. He suggested that the issues should be resolved through Jirga. He also noted that the PTI has not made any contact with him after conviction of their founder.

Responding to a question, the JUI-F chief said he never commented on the statement of an individual no matter how controversial. Instead of giving one-sided views, the powers that be should talk with politicians to find the solutions of longstanding problems. He accused the establishment of dividing clerics so that they could remain subservient to it.

The JUI-F chief vowed to defend religious seminaries in the country. “There is a consensus in the entire Muslim Ummah that Qadianis are infidels,” he said, adding that the constitution of Pakistan demanded that there would be no legislation in the country repugnant to the teachings of Islam.