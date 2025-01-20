AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-20

Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss talks with PTI

Safdar Rasheed Published 20 Jan, 2025 05:31am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday at Jati Umera, Raiwind.

Nawaz Sharif discussed regarding negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stressing that the country’s national interest should be the primary focus.

According to sources, the two leaders met on Sunday for a meeting that lasted two hours, which also included Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other senior party leaders. The discussion revolved around the current political situation, the ongoing talks with PTI, and the nation’s economic stability.

Nawaz pointed out the importance of unity in the country, urging that all political factions work together for the greater good. “For the sake of the nation, we must all come together,” he said, reinforcing the need for a united front.

PM Shehbaz briefed Nawaz on the progress of negotiations with PTI, sharing that the country’s economic situation was improving, and the overall national conditions were moving in a positive direction. He updated his brother on the current status of talks and PTI’s demands, stating that the country’s economic recovery was on track.

They also discussed the potential involvement of other stakeholders in the negotiation process, beyond the government committee.

Nawaz Sharif expressed his belief that political stability was critical to the country’s economic well-being, adding that PML-N would continue to serve the people effectively, ensuring relief from inflation and promoting economic stability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif PTI PMLN

Comments

200 characters

Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss talks with PTI

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

Privatisation of Discos: PM directs a two-pronged plan

APTMA urges govt to resolve RCET claims of LIEDA

KP govt decides to launch operation in Kurram

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP to announce decision on PTCL’s acquisition soon

Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division of BD visits Karachi

PM urged to impose ban on export of raw marble, granite

Al-Qadir Trust case: PTI all set to challenge verdict

Military courts: SC delists case against civilians’ trial

Read more stories