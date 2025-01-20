AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
EHT line trips: Karachi faces power breakdown

NNI Published 20 Jan, 2025 05:31am

KARACHI: Karachi suffered a major power breakdown on Sunday as an Extra High Tension (EHT) line tripped and affected the power supply in the metropolis.

As per details, the tripping of Extra High Tension line caused widespread outages across the city.

Areas affected by the power cut include Korangi, Lyari, Kharadar, Defence, I I Chundrigar Road, Site Area, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, and Jacob Line.

The tripping of the high-tension line led to the shutdown of 49 feeders at the Baldia grid, 33 feeders at the Airport grid, and 40 at the Garden grid. Other affected grids include North Karachi (33 feeders), Jacob Line (47 feeders), Jail Road (28 feeders), Orangi (38 feeders), Mahmoodabad (16 feeders), and Korangi East (40 feeders).

Furthermore, 23 feeders were tripped at the DHA grid, 31 at the Old Golimar grid, 33 at the Vileka grid, and 54 feeders at the Defence grid. The KCR, Haroonabad, Shadman, and Clifton grids also saw 38 feeders trip.

In total, over 400 feeders from 23 grid stations under K-Electric’s management were affected.

Earlier, Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb asked the K-Electric (KE) to focus on improving service delivery in Karachi.

