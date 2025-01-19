AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-19

Full court meeting of LHC judges held

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2025 02:47am

LAHORE: A full court meeting of Lahore High Court judges on Saturday held under the chair of Chief Justice Aalia Neelum reviewed the backlog of cases as well as the provision of quick justice to the masses.

According to a statement issued by registrar LHC, a detailed discussion was held regarding the disposal of pending cases in the high court and district courts. A detailed report regarding the total number of cases registered during 2024 in the High Court and District Judiciary was also presented.

The report said that during 2024, overall more than 38 lakh cases were decided by the High Court and subordinate courts. It was said that last year 144,122 cases were decided by the LHC while decisions were given in 36,57,102 cases in the district judiciary in the province.

According to the data, 148,453 cases were filed on the principal seats and benches of the LHC and 37,89,639 new cases were filed in the district judiciary of Punjab during 2024.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum chairing the meeting said that concrete steps will be taken for the provision of quick and appropriate justice to the masses. Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, Justice Faisal Zaman Khan, and other judges participated in the meeting.

Comments

