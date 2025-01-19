Pakistan has successfully come out of default danger: coordinator to PM

FAISALABAD: Pakistan has come out of the danger of default due to the positive policy interventions while it was now heading toward sustainability after improved fiscal and macroeconomic indicators, said Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to Prime Minister.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that inflation has been contained from 38 to 4.1%. “There was no issue of current account deficit as it is now in surplus of 18 billion”, he said and added that PKR was also stable in the open market.

About PSX, he said that it has crossed the barrier of 100,000 which indicates that the economy is heading in the right direction. He said that a faceless valuation system has been introduced in FBR for the first time in the history of Pakistan which will plug the loopholes of corruption. “The process of digitization was also in full swing which would improve the overall revenue collection”, he said and added that the government was also seriously working to bring down the electricity prices in the country.

He said that current agreements with IPPs have paved the way to pass on benefits of at least 900bn to the consumers. “Steps are also underway to provide electricity to the exporters at regionally competitive rates in a phased manner”, he said and added that right sizing in government departments would also help the country to make tangible savings in its expenses.

He assured President FCCI to resolve their issues and in this connection their meetings with the concerned ministries would be arranged on priority basis. He disclosed that he had played a key role in approving a mega sewerage project for Faisalabad with an estimated cost of 11bn.

Earlier President FCCI Rehan Naseem Bharara presented problems faced by the trade and industry in addition to the local issues. He also demanded that FCCI must be involved in policy making at the federal and provincial level.

Later former President Zahid Aslam offered vote of thanks while President Rehan Naseem Bharara presented FCCI shield to Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan Coordinator to PM.

