Pakistan

FM Dar directs efficient, timely assistance to Pakistani victims of Moroccan boat tragedy

BR Web Desk | APP Published 18 Jan, 2025 06:33pm

Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar issued instructions on Saturday to coordinate the government’s response to the Moroccan boat tragedy, APP reported. He urged the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior to provide efficient and timely assistance to the Pakistani victims.

At least 44 Pakistani migrants feared dead in attempt to cross to Spain

FM Dar chaired a meeting focused on the resettlement of Afghan nationals in third countries.

During the meeting, the details of the tragic boat incident off the coast of Morocco, which resulted in several fatalities, were thoroughly reviewed. The secretaries of the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior, as well as other officials, attended the meeting.

As many as 50 migrants, many of them Pakistanis, may have drowned in the latest deadly wreck involving people trying to make the crossing from West Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands, migrant rights group Walking Borders said on Thursday.

151 illegal immigrants held at Balochistan border

Moroccan authorities rescued 36 people on Wednesday from a boat that had left Mauritania on Jan. 2 with 86 migrants, including 66 Pakistanis, on board, the group said.

The Crisis Management Unit (CMU) in the Foreign Ministry was activated and the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister instructed the relevant government agencies to extend all possible facilitation to the affected Pakistanis, a FO statement stated.

“Our Embassy in Rabat (Morocco) has informed us, that a boat carrying 80 passengers, including several Pakistani nationals, setting off from Mauritania, has capsized near the Moroccan port of Dakhla.

“Several survivors, including Pakistanis, are lodged in a camp near Dakhla. Our Embassy of in Rabat is in touch with local authorities. Additionally, a team from the Embassy has been dispatched to Dakhla to facilitate the Pakistani nationals and provide necessary assistance,” the statement read.

