Pakistan spinners Sajid and Noman bowl West Indies out for 137

AFP Published January 18, 2025 Updated January 18, 2025 03:35pm
MULTAN: Pakistan’s spin pair of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali shared nine wickets to remove West Indies for just 137 on the second day of the first Test in Multan on Saturday.

Noman finished with 5-39 and Sajid took 4-65 on a turning pitch as West Indies faltered badly in their chase of the home side’s 230, their first innings lasting just 25.2 overs.

Huraira to debut for Pakistan in first Test against West Indies

Tail-ender Jomel Warrican top-scored for the tourists with an unbeaten 31. Pakistan earlier resumed on 143-4.

Pakistan vs West Indies Test

