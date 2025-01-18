Pakistan spinners Sajid and Noman bowl West Indies out for 137

MULTAN: Pakistan’s spin pair of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali shared nine wickets to remove West Indies for just 137 on the second day of the first Test in Multan on Saturday.

Noman finished with 5-39 and Sajid took 4-65 on a turning pitch as West Indies faltered badly in their chase of the home side’s 230, their first innings lasting just 25.2 overs.

Tail-ender Jomel Warrican top-scored for the tourists with an unbeaten 31. Pakistan earlier resumed on 143-4.