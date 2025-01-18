Gold prices slightly up

KARACHI: Gold prices saw a slight upward move on Friday, as the global bullion rates edged higher, traders said.

The precious metal traded at Rs282,600 per tola and Rs242,283 per 10 grams, up by Rs400 and Rs342, respectively, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

On the world market, gold bullion value inched up by $2, reaching $2,705 per ounce with silver selling for $31 per ounce.

Local silver prices dipped by Rs27 to Rs3,406 per tola and Rs23 to Rs2,920 per 10 grams. Open market may offer gold and silver at rates differing those fixed by the association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025