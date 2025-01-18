AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-18

Solarisation of tubewells: Punjab agri dept receives 533,000 applications

Zahid Baig Published January 18, 2025 Updated January 18, 2025 06:52am

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) has received over 533,000 applications for the solarisation of agricultural tubewells, of which 379,000 have already been approved after thorough scrutiny. Balloting for this programme is scheduled to take place later this month, announced Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani.

Presiding over a meeting on Friday, the Minister conducted a comprehensive review of key projects under the Chief Minister’s Kissan Package. Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo was also present.

During the meeting, Minister Kirmani emphasized the Chief Minister’s commitment to advancing agricultural mechanization. He highlighted the second phase of the Green Tractor Programme, under which farmers owning five or more acres of land will be eligible for subsidized 65, 75, and 85-horsepower tractors this phase, with a total budget of Rs5 billion, aims to distribute 5,000 green tractors to farmers, including small-scale farmers.

The Minister further elaborated on the Chief Minister’s vision to equip farmers with agricultural equipment and modern machinery worth Rs60 billion over the next three years. This initiative will provide advanced agricultural machinery, including wheat harvesters, rice harvesters, maize dryers, and 13 other types of machinery, to farmers through service providers in collaboration with banks and financial institutions. Additionally, service providers will be granted interest-free loans of up to Rs55 million to support farmers.

In alignment with the Green Pakistan Initiative, Minister Kirmani also announced that agricultural machinery will be available for rent through collaboration with LIMS, with services offered at model agri-malls. The agri-mall in Sahiwal is 75% complete, with progress in Sargodha, Multan, and Bahawalpur continuing according to schedule.

Moreover, the Chief Minister’s Kissan Card programme is set for expansion. To date, 523,000 Kissan Cards have been approved, with 461,000 already delivered. The programme has been allocated a budget of Rs53.5 billion, of which Rs33 billion has already been utilized for purchases.

Under the Green Tractor Programme, 9,500 farmers were selected through balloting. Of these, 9,008 have deposited their share, and 5,608 tractors have already been delivered.

