Australian shares flat; Rio Tinto drags miners down after potential merger talks

Australian shares traded flat on Friday, with gains in healthcare firms offset by losses in miners, including Rio Tinto, which tumbled on speculation around early-stage merger talks with London-listed smaller rival Glencore.

The S&P/ASX 200 index marginally fell 0.1% to 8,322.2 points by 2322 GMT.

The benchmark is on track to record a second consecutive weekly gain.

Rio Tinto’s shares fell 1.21% following reports of brief, unsuccessful merger talks with Glencore late last year, despite earlier speculation by Bloomberg News of ongoing early-stage discussions.

Meanwhile, local employment surprised markets as it sped past forecasts in December.

Traders now see a 69% probability of the Reserve Bank of Australia cutting rates during its first meeting on Feb. 18.

Upcoming fourth-quarter inflation data later this month will likely be crucial, with analysts expecting core inflation to rise 0.6% or less, potentially the smallest increase since mid-2021.

Banks, which have historically benefitted from higher-for-longer interest rates, slipped 0.2%, with the country’s top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia falling 0.3%.

Miners declined 0.5%, with sector major BHP falling 0.3%.

The subindex is set to log its fourth straight week of gains. Healthcare stocks gained 0.6%, with biotech firm CSL rising 0.2%, as the Aussie dollar remains under pressure.

Australian shares hit 1-week closing high, banks and tech stocks lead gains

Energy stocks lost 0.2% on the back of declining oil prices, with subindex leaders Woodside Energy and Santos little changed.

Separately, Lynas Rare Earths fell 4.8% after the world’s largest producer of rare earths outside of China missed consensus estimates for its quarterly sales revenue.

Insignia Financial rose 5.2%, its highest level in over three years, as suitor CC Capital sweetened their bid for the firm, higher than Bain Capital’s offer.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was marginally up 0.2% at 13,020 points, set for their best week since Dec. 23. Local inflation data for the fourth quarter is due on Jan. 22.