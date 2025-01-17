AIRLINK 207.00 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (3.04%)
BOP 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.74%)
FCCL 34.73 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.88%)
FFL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
FLYNG 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.91%)
HUBC 134.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.32%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
KEL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
KOSM 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
MLCF 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.47%)
OGDC 221.77 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.38%)
PACE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.15%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 190.50 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (1.81%)
PRL 43.25 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.83%)
PTC 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 103.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (3.19%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SSGC 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.06%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.34%)
TELE 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.47%)
TRG 68.82 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
WTL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.69%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
BR100 12,107 Increased By 158.6 (1.33%)
BR30 37,044 Increased By 676.5 (1.86%)
KSE100 114,857 Increased By 1020 (0.9%)
KSE30 36,170 Increased By 408.2 (1.14%)
Markets

Australian shares flat; Rio Tinto drags miners down after potential merger talks

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2025 10:39am

Australian shares traded flat on Friday, with gains in healthcare firms offset by losses in miners, including Rio Tinto, which tumbled on speculation around early-stage merger talks with London-listed smaller rival Glencore.

The S&P/ASX 200 index marginally fell 0.1% to 8,322.2 points by 2322 GMT.

The benchmark is on track to record a second consecutive weekly gain.

Rio Tinto’s shares fell 1.21% following reports of brief, unsuccessful merger talks with Glencore late last year, despite earlier speculation by Bloomberg News of ongoing early-stage discussions.

Meanwhile, local employment surprised markets as it sped past forecasts in December.

Traders now see a 69% probability of the Reserve Bank of Australia cutting rates during its first meeting on Feb. 18.

Upcoming fourth-quarter inflation data later this month will likely be crucial, with analysts expecting core inflation to rise 0.6% or less, potentially the smallest increase since mid-2021.

Banks, which have historically benefitted from higher-for-longer interest rates, slipped 0.2%, with the country’s top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia falling 0.3%.

Miners declined 0.5%, with sector major BHP falling 0.3%.

The subindex is set to log its fourth straight week of gains. Healthcare stocks gained 0.6%, with biotech firm CSL rising 0.2%, as the Aussie dollar remains under pressure.

Australian shares hit 1-week closing high, banks and tech stocks lead gains

Energy stocks lost 0.2% on the back of declining oil prices, with subindex leaders Woodside Energy and Santos little changed.

Separately, Lynas Rare Earths fell 4.8% after the world’s largest producer of rare earths outside of China missed consensus estimates for its quarterly sales revenue.

Insignia Financial rose 5.2%, its highest level in over three years, as suitor CC Capital sweetened their bid for the firm, higher than Bain Capital’s offer.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was marginally up 0.2% at 13,020 points, set for their best week since Dec. 23. Local inflation data for the fourth quarter is due on Jan. 22.

Australian shares

