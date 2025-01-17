AIRLINK 202.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (0.85%)
BOP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.37 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
FFL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
FLYNG 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
HUBC 133.99 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.74%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
MLCF 43.98 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.5%)
OGDC 220.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (0.75%)
PACE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
PAEL 41.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
PIBTL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 189.10 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.06%)
PRL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.52%)
PTC 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
SEARL 103.75 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (3.44%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.76 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.02%)
SYM 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.78%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
TRG 68.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
WAVESAPP 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.69%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
BR100 12,024 Increased By 75.8 (0.63%)
BR30 36,760 Increased By 392.6 (1.08%)
KSE100 114,272 Increased By 435.6 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,928 Increased By 166 (0.46%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ancelotti sympathizes with Real fans who booed his team in cup win over Celta

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2025 08:57am

MADRID: Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said that he understands the club fans booying him and his team in their 5-2 win over Celta Vigo in their Copa del Rey round of 16 clash on Thursday, which he sees as an act of frustration after a humiliating 5-2 loss to rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

Ancelotti said he was glad that his side showed character to not be affected by their fans’ anger and advance to the quarter-finals on Thursday, after they allowed Celta to recover from two goals down to level the game 2-2 in the final minutes and take it to extra-time, when Brazilian teenager Endrick struke twice to help Real advance.

“I see it as a wake-up call from the fans to the team and its coach. It’s an acceptable wake-up call after what happened in the game against Barcelona. Afterwards the team reacted well,” Ancelotti told a press conference.

“The fans booed to give us a wake-up call and then later because the team started to complicate a game that we were well on the way to winning with 2-0. But then the fans started to push and when the Santiago Bernabeu pushes it’s something very special for us.

“Good thing we played well in extra-time and managed to win the match, so it was all good in the end.”

Ancelotti demands Real Madrid response after Clasico drubbing

Ancelotti lamented his side’s missed opportunities to extend their lead in the second half and urged his players to maintain focus in the final minutes of games.

“The tension drops at the end. We made two mistakes and let our opponents back into the game, we left it open in a game that was practically over with two goals in front,” Ancelotti said.

“We gifted our rivals two late goals when the game was almost over. First we made a bad mistake putting the ball in play and then in the second goal it was a result of bad positioning in defence. We had played really well for over 70 minutes.

“Obviously that’s something that can’t happen. We have to try to train more to avoid these types of mistakes and not to slow down at the end of games.”

Real joined Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Getafe, Leganes, Valencia, Osasuna and Real Sociedad in the quarter-finals which will be determined in a draw on Monday.

Carlo Ancelotti

Comments

200 characters

Ancelotti sympathizes with Real fans who booed his team in cup win over Celta

Make no case on weak grounds, PM tells FBR

Warehousing as industry: ECC reapproves declaration

Foreign-funded projects: Design changes, consultant delays stall work: Senate panel

NEV policy tailored to meet national priorities: MoI&P

‘Cost of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project has increased 119.21pc’

KE team meets govt officials to resolve issues

Issues facing French IPPs come under discussion

Paper & paperboard: TPB to waive 10pc RD beyond Dec 31, 2024

KEPZ’s audits yield record Rs71m revenue recovery

FBR allows entry of Azerbaijan’s cargo vehicles

Read more stories