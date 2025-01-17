Equities extend losses

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday witnessed a mixed trend and after moving in both directions, closed on a negative note as investors opted to offload their holdings on available margins.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index declined by 658.96 points or 0.58 percent and closed at 113,836.74 points. The index hit 114,884.63 points intraday high and 113,630.45 points intraday low.

Trading activity also remained low as daily volumes on ready counter decreased by 469.440 million shares as compared to 659.431 million shares traded on Wednesday. The daily traded value on the ready counter declined to Rs 24.981 billion against previous session’s Rs 39.640 billion.

BRIndex100 lost 96.93 points or 0.8 percent to close at 11,959.01 points with daily turnover of 403.772 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 428.37 points or 1.16 percent to close at 36,416.49 points with total daily trading volumes of 299.173 million shares.

Foreign investors also remained on the selling side and withdrew $3.234 million from the local equity market. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 109 billion to stand at Rs 14.088 trillion. Out of total 464 active scrips, 268 closed in negative and 137 in positive while the value of 59 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 103.704 million shares and gained Rs 0.06 to close at Rs 1.86 followed by Cnergyico PK that closed at Rs 6.88, down Rs 0.18 with 37.108 million shares. Dewan Motors increased by Rs 4.16 to close at Rs 45.74 with 19.331 million shares.

Unilever Pakistan Foods and Supernet Technologies were the top gainers increasing by Rs 135.00 and Rs 37.00 respectively to close at Rs 21,600.00 and Rs 996.26 while Hoechst Pakistan and Bata Pakistan were the top losers declining by Rs 116.75 and Rs 37.82 respectively to close at Rs 2,733.38 and Rs 1,931.61.

An analyst at Topline Securities said the trading session led to a decline in the market, with the index settling at 113,837, reflecting a decrease of 659 points or 0.58 percent.

The decline was primarily driven by a lack of positive triggers, along with uncertainty surrounding the new US government strategy and its impact.

Major contributors to the negative movement included FFC, PPL, PSO, MARI, and MTL, which together accounted for a loss of 392 points.

BR Automobile Assembler Index plunged by 328.22 points or 1.5 percent to close at 21,502.63 points with total turnover of 25.853 million shares.

BR Cement Index decreased by 105.86 points or 0.98 percent to close at 10,694.74 points with 30.346 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 30.38 points or 0.1 percent to close at 29,721.61 points with 19.820 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index gained 60.9 points or 0.33 percent to close at 18,467.97 points with 23.861 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index declined by 207.81 points or 1.68 percent to close at 12,149.13 points with 27.330 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index fell by 48.57 points or 0.89 percent to close at 5,407.21 points with 142.386 million shares.

Ali Najib at Insight Securities said the PSX experienced its 2nd consecutive negative session, as bearish sentiment appeared to dominate market dynamics.

The session began on a positive note, with the benchmark index reaching an intraday high of 114,885 points, gaining 389 points. However, market sentiment shifted after news broke regarding the initiation of dialogue between the government and senior opposition leadership. This development sparked uncertainty among investors, as it raised concerns about potential challenges to the ruling coalition and their policies.

Opting to the cautious mood, the investors remained watchful ahead of a critical judgment related to GBP 190 million, scheduled for announcement tomorrow morning.

During the session, stocks in the Fertilizer, E&P, Oil Marketing Companies (OMC), and Automobile sectors weighed heavily on the index. Major laggards included FFC, PPL, PSO, MARI, and MTL, collectively dragging the index down by 392 points.

Conversely, the top five contributors to the index’s positive momentum were ENGROH, HMB, PKGP, HUBC, and HBL, which together added 228 points, driven by renewed buying interest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025