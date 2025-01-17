NEV policy tailored to meet national priorities: MoI&P

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Industries and Production emphasised policy interventions to ensure smooth adoption of New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025-30 in line with national priorities. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting on the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025, here on Thursday. The policy aims to address key challenges in the adoption and production of electric vehicles (EVs) and sets ambitious targets for transitioning to clean energy in the transport sector.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Secretary Finance, Secretary Commerce, Secretary Climate Change, Member Custom Policy, Additional Secretary Trade Policy (Ministry of Commerce), and senior officers from relevant ministries and divisions.

Secretary Industries and Production delivered a detailed presentation outlining the current state of the electric vehicle industry. The presentation emphasised policy interventions to ensure smooth adoption of NEVs in line with national priorities.

Discussions focused on overcoming barriers to electric vehicle production and adoption, improving manufacturing processes, addressing infrastructure needs, necessary policy corrections to streamline EV production, addressing supply chain issues, and encouraging private sector investment.

The finance minister stressed the importance of the timely development and implementation of the NEV Policy 2025-30. The minister stressed the importance of coordinated efforts to achieve policy targets and align them with Pakistan’s environmental and economic priorities.

Sources said that new energy Vehicle Policy 2025-2030 is an ambitious road map to transform the whole transportation sector from fossil fuel to electrification in Pakistan. It was designed by the Ministry of Industries and Production in order to curtail dangerous greenhouse gas emissions, reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels, as well as develop green technology.

The policy sets key targets of 30 percent new EV sales in 2030 and 90 percent by 2040. It will use fiscal incentives, infrastructure development, and local manufacturing to promote the adoption of EVs and address environmental challenges. However, there are areas for improvement in data-driven planning, risk management, and integration with other energy policies. The successful implementation of the policy will require strong mechanisms of implementation, collaboration among stakeholders, and harmonization with global standards, sources added. The draft policy highlighted an urgent need to cut carbon emissions, as Pakistan’s transportation sector currently contributes nearly 30 per cent of the country’s greenhouse gas output, and the target was to have a zero-emission road fleet by 2060. The policy has suggested that to accelerate NEV adoption, there was a need to establish vehicle charging infrastructure across Pakistan. The meeting concluded with a commitment to expedite efforts for the successful implementation of the NEV Policy, paving the way for a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for Pakistan.

