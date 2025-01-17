AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-17

PM constitutes body to examine PTI demands

Naveed Siddiqui Published 17 Jan, 2025 02:56am

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan stated on Thursday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a representative committee comprising members from all political parties in the coalition government to evaluate the demands presented by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The committee will review the PTI’s charter of demands and provide a formal response.

Addressing a joint presser with Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Rana Sanaullah hinted that while the committee would officially respond to PTI’s demands, he was presenting a preliminary perspective.

The government’s negotiating committee’s spokesperson, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said response to PTI’s demands would be provided by January 27 or 28. The seven-party committee will consult their leadership before finalising the response.

He, however, clarified that the PTI has not taken up any point related to general election results in recent discussions. Instead, the party sought the release of its political prisoners but failed to provide details about them. Furthermore, the PTI demanded the release of its jailed founder.

“PTI also called for the setting up of a commission comprising the chief justice or the three most senior judges of the apex court to probe the incidents of May 9 and November 26.” However, he pointed out that the matter is already subjudice with the Supreme Court.

He emphasised that the judicial process concerning the PTI founder’s arrest had been completed, and cases relating to protests across the country following his arrest were already in court. Some individuals convicted of attacking military installations have been sentenced by military courts, he said.

To a query with regard to PTI’s direct talks with the establishment, Rana Sanaullah emphasised that no such development has taken place.

He added that while PTI representatives, Ali Amin Gandapur and Barrister Gohar tried to discuss political matters, they were advised to keep such issues within the political domain.

Rana Sanaullah questioned the legality of forming a commission on matters already under judicial consideration, stating, “We are neither accepting nor rejecting the proposal at this point.”

Senator Siddiqui said the committee aims to address the demands in a transparent and structured manner, emphasising that no fixed deadlines, including January 31, should hinder the process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

