2 troops martyred as convoy with essential supplies attacked

ISLAMABAD: Yet another Parachinar-bound convoy transporting food, medical and essential supplies came under attack in the restless Bagan area of Lower Kurram, on Thursday, leaving two soldiers martyred besides injuring four others, a senior official from the district administration confirmed.

The official disclosed that convoy, consisting of 35 vehicles, had departed from Thall and was en route to Parachinar when it was ambushed.

The district administration official stated that the security forces and the police are working to bring the situation under control.

Police sources revealed three vehicles were damaged in the rocket attack, while 21 loaded trucks were forced to retreat, leaving others stranded. The local police said that was believed to be a terrorist attack.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali, six terrorists were killed and 10 injured in retaliatory response by the security forces.

However, intense gunfire was also reported at two different locations following the rocket attack, and several trucks caught fire during the ambush. The police said that tension gripped Bagan and other areas following the terror attack on the vehicles.

The district administration reported that clashes and firing continued in various locations in the troubled area of Lower Kurram.

The attack happened despite recent hectic efforts to restore peace in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025