Greentree to acquire 35.147pc TRG stake

KARACHI: Greentree Holdings Limited has formally issued a public announcement of offer to acquire up to 35.147 percent shareholding and control of TRG Pakistan Limited.

“AKD Securities Limited on behalf of the acquirer has submitted a public announcement of offer to acquire up to 35.147 percent shareholding and control of TRG Pakistan Limited in accordance with the provisions of the Securities Act, 2015 and the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares & Takeovers) Regulations, 2017,” material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday said.

