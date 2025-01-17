AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
FCCL 34.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.64%)
FFL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.59%)
HUBC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.4%)
HUMNL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.28%)
OGDC 218.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.36%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.32%)
PAEL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 187.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.96%)
PRL 42.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.29%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
SEARL 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
SYM 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.28%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
TPLP 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
TRG 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.63%)
WAVESAPP 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.25%)
BR100 11,949 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.71%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -410 (-1.11%)
KSE100 113,837 Decreased By -659 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,762 Decreased By -241 (-0.67%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-01-17

Debt and risk management committee

Published 17 Jan, 2025 02:56am

EDITORIAL: The World Bank in a recent report urged Pakistan to establish a permanent “Debt and risk management committee” to mitigate growing fiscal risks and address the fragmentation in debt management. Two observations are critical.

First, growing fiscal risks relate to the widening budget deficit, unsustainable for the past six to seven years at over 7 percent per annum, necessitates implementation of tax reforms that include shifting towards direct taxes to indirect taxes.

Needless to add, the major source of direct tax revenue is from withholding taxes imposed in the sales tax indirect mode, an indirect tax (whose incidence on the poor is greater than on the rich, currently estimated at between 75 to 80 percent of direct tax collection), that is simply no longer affordable for the general public, given the fact that 41 percent poverty levels prevailing in the country today.

The incumbent government has pledged reforms to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the ongoing programme; however, even though the government has proactively issued notices to non-filers, as did previous administrations, yet to-date the burden has yet to be shifted from indirect to direct taxes. The policy decision to tax the traders announced last fiscal year has been amended drastically to accommodate traders’ demands, which again implies that implementation has yet to begin.

And second, fragmentation of debt management refers to the insistence of the IMF in the past three to four programmes for the country to adopt a single treasury account that would facilitate debt management. In 2010 an IMF working paper titled Treasury Single Account: Concept, Design and Implementation issued by Isreal Fainboim and Sailendra Pattanayak argued that “The primary objective of a TSA is to ensure effective aggregate control over government cash balances.

The consolidation of cash resources through a TSA arrangement is meant to optimize government cash management. It avoids borrowing and paying additional interest charges to finance the expenditures of some agencies while other agencies keep idle balances in their bank accounts. Effective aggregate control of cash is also a key element in monetary and budget management.

Other objectives of a TSA include: reliable and efficient budget execution by minimising transaction costs; monitoring (and thereby controlling the delay in) the remittance of government revenues (both tax and non-tax) by the collecting banks; effective reconciliation between banking and accounting data; efficient control and monitoring of funds allocated to various government agencies; and facilitating better coordination with the monetary policy implementation.”

While the Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb recently stated that only around 15 to 20 percent work is left to meet this objective yet perhaps one attribute of a TSA maybe a source of some concern, notably, as per the Working Paper, “it is a unified arrangement, which enhances the fungibility of the government’s cash resources, and implies that no other government agency should be allowed to operate bank accounts without the oversight of the treasury.”

Be that as it may, at the risk of being facetious one may refer Bank staff’s recommendation to form a debt and risk management committee to the oft-repeated phrase a camel is a horse designed by a committee. What is required is political support, as noted in the Working Paper given that “establishing a TSA can require hard decisions, such as closing the existing bank accounts of budget organisations (outside treasury control), that can provoke powerful opposition. For success, a TSA reform must be explicitly and strongly supported by the highest levels of government. Cabinet decisions to initiate and reinforce the reforms are helpful.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank IMF budget deficit Muhammad Aurangzeb IMF and Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Debt and risk management committee

Warehousing as industry: ECC reapproves declaration

Foreign-funded projects: Design changes, consultant delays stall work: Senate panel

NEV policy tailored to meet national priorities: MoI&P

‘Cost of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project has increased 119.21pc’

KE team meets govt officials to resolve issues

Issues facing French IPPs come under discussion

Paper & paperboard: TPB to waive 10pc RD beyond Dec 31, 2024

KEPZ’s audits yield record Rs71m revenue recovery

FBR allows entry of Azerbaijan’s cargo vehicles

PM welcomes launch of Menzies Aviation

Read more stories