‘Agri sector is facing severe challenges due to water scarcity’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s agriculture sector, which contributes 23 percent to the country’s GDP, is facing severe challenges due to water scarcity, said Romina Khurshid Alam, coordinator to the prime minister for climate change on Thursday.

Speaking at the “Pakistan’s Humanitarian Future 2025” event organised by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and the Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF), and supported by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), Alam stressed the urgent need for long-term solutions to address the country’s worsening water crisis.

She highlighted Pakistan’s increasing reliance on glaciers and rivers for water supply, noting that the country is grappling with acute water shortages that are intensifying challenges for agriculture, a vital sector for the national economy.

“Our agriculture is significantly threatened by water scarcity, and we need to invest in long-term solutions to tackle these challenges,” Alam said.

She also underscored the importance of advocating for increased access to international climate finance. Alam called for the allocation of climate funds to support projects that focus on building resilience against climate change, particularly in disaster preparedness and environmental sustainability.

“It is essential to enable access to climate financing to implement projects that strengthen our resilience to climate change impacts,” she added. Additionally, Alam urged the development of robust climate risk management strategies at the national, provincial, and district levels to improve preparedness for natural disasters and reduce their economic, social, and environmental impacts.

Despite the country’s ongoing struggles with climate challenges, she reassured that the government is making every effort within its capacity to mitigate the effects of climate change on the nation.

Shahid Kazmi, Country Coordinator PHF highlighted the role of international non-governmental organisations (INGOs) in national development and humanitarian response in Pakistan over the last two decades.

He noted that recurring emergencies have left an enduring impact across various regions of the country, necessitating extensive rehabilitation and reconstruction.

Lubna Javaid, deputy director programmes at IRC Pakistan, emphasised the urgency of investing in gender-equal and inclusive climate resilience programming, particularly for refugees facing climate-induced displacement. Highlighting the nexus of climate, poverty, and conflict, she called for accessible climate financing to address humanitarian challenges effectively.

The event featured a dynamic panel discussion with esteemed speakers, including IdreesMahsud (Member DRR, NDMA Pakistan), Mubushar Hussain (Manager DRR, NDRMF), Dr Shah Miran (CEO, MERF), Fatima Arshad (Head of Sustainability, Unilever), and Mohammed Riyas (Emergency Director, IRC).

