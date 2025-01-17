Vietnam coffee prices edge down

HANOI: Vietnam coffee prices slipped this week as farmers released more beans ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, traders said on Thursday. Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing region, sold beans at 115,600-116,300 dong ($4.56-$4.59) per kg, down from 120,000-122,000 dong last week.

“Farmers have released more beans from the current crop but still not in bulk,” said a trader based in the coffee belt, adding prices were extremely volatile.

Another trader said the weather conditions were more favourable and drying activities were going smoothly. According to the Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam, the country’s coffee exports were gradually improving thanks to higher supplies as harvesting activities were coming to an end. “Due to long Lunar New Year break that falls in January-February in Vietnam, export may not continue to surge like in December,” said Nguyen Ngoc Quynh, deputy head of the agency. “Coffee prices in the first quarter of 2025 are unlikely to climb higher due to more supplies from Vietnam.” Vietnam’s coffee exports in December rose 102.6% from the previous month.

However, exports volume in 2024 fell 38.5% from the previous year, data from Vietnam’s customs showed. Traders offered 5% black and broken-grade 2 robusta at a discount range of $180-$200 to the March LIFFE contract.