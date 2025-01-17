Pakistani hero Asif Bashir: ‘The Angel of Mina’

This is apropos a news item “Life-saving role during Hajj 2024: Pakistani nominated for prestigious Indian Civil Award” carried by Business Recorder on January 6. It has been an amusing read that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is not aware of the heroic deed of Haji Asif Bashir, a 32-year-old Pakistani volunteer from Peshawar, who performed a remarkable act of bravery and compassion during Hajj June 2024, and “wants to acknowledge and honour the commendable action done by Asif Bashir”.

Be that as it may, Asif Bashir’s actions during the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage exemplify the spirit of humanity and solidarity, transcending national boundaries and earning him international recognition. Amidst a severe heatwave in Mina, he saved dozens of elderly pilgrims, predominantly from India but also the British and Canadian citizens, collapsing due to heat exhaustion. He provided immediate first aid and transported these individuals to a nearby hospital, physically carrying some over distances of 4 to 5 kilometers when ambulances were not immediately available.

India has honoured him with the Jeevan Raksha Padak, while Pakistan awarded him the Tamgha-e-Shujaat. Additionally, he was nominated for the King’s Gallantry Medal by the British Government His act to help people across national and religious boundaries also led to comparisons with the famous Bollywood character “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”.

Hussain Ahmad Siddiqui

Islamabad

