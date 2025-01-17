Maryam launches ‘CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme’ and ‘Asaan Karobar Card’

LAHORE: The Punjab government has taken a mega step to promote business activities in the province. “CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Finance” and “Asaan Karobar Card” schemes have been launched. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif officially inaugurated both the schemes.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme, she said, “Under the Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme, interest-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh to Rs 3 crore will be provided. Payments will also be made in the mode of easiest installments. Loans worth Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh will be given through the Asaan Karobar Card. Those who wish to benefit from these schemes can apply online today. Further information about the schemes can be obtained through helpline 1786.”

She added, “The Punjab government has launched revolutionary schemes to promote small and medium enterprise businesses in the province. These schemes hold the potential to change the destiny of Punjab province and Pakistan. Small and medium enterprise businesses are the mainstay of the economy.

CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Finance and Asaan Karobar Card are the first and unique schemes of the Punjab government. Earlier, it was not easy to launch a business, now have made it easier through these schemes. Land will also be provided at very subsidized rates to start a small business.”

She said, “This is the first program in the history of the province under which a loan up to Rs 3 crore is being given on 100 percent interest-free basis. There is no need to immediately get any NOC, license or map passed to obtain a loan. Get a loan today and start your business tomorrow. These interest-free loans will be given through the Bank of Punjab.”

Maryam added, “In order to enhance country’s exports, more incentives will be given to set up industries in export processing zones. Solar systems worth Rs 50 lakh will also be given free of cost to those who aspire to establish industries in the export processing zones. These schemes will pave a new path for SMEs, whose destination will lead to prosperous Punjab. The young entrepreneurs will be able to take advantage of these schemes and expand their businesses so that they can play their proactive role in the economic development.

