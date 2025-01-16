AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
FCCL 34.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.64%)
FFL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.59%)
HUBC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.4%)
HUMNL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.28%)
OGDC 218.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.36%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.32%)
PAEL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 187.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.96%)
PRL 42.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.29%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
SEARL 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
SYM 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.28%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
TPLP 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
TRG 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.63%)
WAVESAPP 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.25%)
BR100 11,949 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.71%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -410 (-1.11%)
KSE100 113,837 Decreased By -659 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,762 Decreased By -241 (-0.67%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble flat vs US dollar, China’s yuan

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2025 03:24pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble held steady against both the US dollar and the Chinese yuan on Thursday as increased forex sales and higher oil prices offset the impact of US energy sanctions.

The rouble traded at 102.60 to the dollar at 0945 GMT, unchanged from the previous day, over-the-counter market data showed. The rouble was flat at 13.83 against the yuan in trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX).

Under a complex scheme of market operations the central bank buys and sells yuan, the only major foreign currency it can now hold, increasing the net sales when necessary to ensure sufficient supply of the currency on the market.

Rouble slips against China’s yuan amid weak forex sales

Net sales of the yuan by the central bank have increased by almost one third since Jan. 15, providing support for the rouble and countering the impact of the US energy sanctions, imposed last week.

Prices for oil, Russia’s main export commodity, steadied on Thursday a day after settling at multi-month highs.

One-day rouble/dollar futures, which trade on MOEX and are a guide for the over-the-counter exchange rate, were also flat at 103.65.

The Russian central bank set the official exchange rate at 102.81.

Russian central bank Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble flat vs US dollar, China’s yuan

Banks apprised of road map to export growth

Selling continues, KSE-100 sheds over 650 points

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

Greentree Holdings offers to acquire 35% stake in TRG Pakistan for Rs14.4bn

22 militants killed in intelligence-based operations in Tirah valley: ISPR

Despite ceasefire, 32 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme: loan limit for SMEs raised to Rs1.5mn

Gold price per tola jumps Rs1,400 in Pakistan

5MFY25: LSM sector sees 1.25pc contraction YoY

Read more stories