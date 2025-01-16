AIRLINK 205.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.39%)
Pakistan

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

BR Web Desk Published 16 Jan, 2025 11:31am

Pakistan welcomed on Thursday the Gaza ceasefire deal and called for its immediate and full implementation.

“It is hoped that the truce would lead to permanent ceasefire and help in scaling up humanitarian assistance,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a press release today.

The statement added that the indiscriminate use of force by Israeli occupation forces has caused unprecedented loss of lives and property and displacement of hundreds of thousands of innocent civilian Palestinians.

“Israel’s expansionist designs have destabilised the entire region,” the FO said.

“Pakistan reiterates its support for a just, comprehensive, and durable solution to the Palestinian issue, leading to the establishment of a sovereign State of Palestine based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” the press release said.

After 15 months of Israeli aggression that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and inflamed the Middle East, a ceasefire and hostage release deal was announced on Wednesday.

The deal outlines a six-week initial ceasefire with the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, where tens of thousands have been killed. Hostages taken by Hamas would be freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

While people celebrated the pact in Gaza and Israel, Israel’s military escalated attacks after the announcement, the civil emergency service and residents said.

Heavy Israeli bombardment, especially in Gaza City, killed 32 people late on Wednesday, medics said.

The strikes continued early on Thursday and destroyed houses in Rafah in southern Gaza, Nuseirat in central Gaza and in northern Gaza, residents said.

Pakistan's Foreign Office Israel Hamas conflict ceasefire in Gaza

