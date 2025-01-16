AIRLINK 202.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
FCCL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
FFL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.13%)
HUBC 132.82 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.25%)
HUMNL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
KEL 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.61%)
KOSM 6.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
OGDC 220.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.64%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.44%)
POWER 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 189.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.51%)
PRL 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.78%)
PTC 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.07%)
SEARL 102.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.19%)
SYM 18.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.52%)
TELE 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
TPLP 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
TRG 67.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.4%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
YOUW 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.25%)
BR100 12,078 Increased By 44.1 (0.37%)
BR30 36,868 Increased By 90.5 (0.25%)
KSE100 114,725 Increased By 229.3 (0.2%)
KSE30 36,104 Increased By 100.7 (0.28%)
Indian rupee may not build on recovery despite renewed Fed rate-cut hopes

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2025 08:21am

MUMBAI: The non-deliverable forwards indicated that the Indian rupee is unlikely to recover more on Thursday despite renewed hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve may cut interest rates this quarter.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 86.40 to the U.S. dollar, compared with 86.3625 in the previous session.

The local currency had its best day in more than seven months on Wednesday and was among the top-performing Asian currencies, helped by December’s narrower-than-expected merchandise trade deficit.

The reason that the rupee will not likely rise on Thursday, “is probably the underlying (weak) outlook”, oil prices and the “always present” risk of U.S. tariffs, a currency trader at a bank said.

The U.S. Treasury yields fell, equities rallied, and the dollar dipped overnight after a widely measured gauge indicated that inflation is slowing again.

The U.S. core consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2% month on month in December against a 0.3% increase expected by economists polled by Reuters.

“The details of the CPI report are benign and should give the Fed more confidence that the recent acceleration in inflation was just a bump,” Morgan Stanley said in a note.

The investment bank said the inflation report increased its willingness to position for the Fed March rate cut.

Interest rate futures were priced in a slightly higher probability of a rate cut at the March meeting. At the Jan. 28-29 meeting, the futures indicate that the U.S. central bank will make no changes to the policy rate.

Asian currencies rose on Thursday, receiving relief just days before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Worries over Trump’s trade policies and the jump in U.S. yields have undermined the appeal of Asian currencies.

Indian rupee gains marginally, forward premiums tick up as US bond yields drop

The uptick in Asia currencies “could just be a temporary reprieve” amid looming U.S. tariff hikes, MUFG Bank said.

