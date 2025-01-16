PSX ends in the red

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday witnessed a mixed trend and remained oscillating in positive and negative zones before closing in the red as investors opted to offload their holdings on available margins. The benchmark KSE-100 Index declined by 308.46 points or 0.27 percent and closed at 114,495.71 points. The index crossed 115,000 level to hit 115,773.39 points intraday high and 114,298.29 points intraday low.

The daily trading volumes on ready counter increased to 659.431 million shares as compared to 589.463 million shares traded on Tuesday. The daily traded value on the ready counter increased to Rs 39.640 billion against previous session’s Rs 32.584 billion.

BRIndex100 gained 17.48 points or 0.15 percent to close at 12,055.94 points with total daily turnover of 577.729 million shares.

BRIndex30 added 120.16 points or 0.33 percent to close at 36,844.86 points with total daily trading volumes of 402.290 million shares.

Foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $293,327. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 25 billion to Rs 14.197 trillion. Out of total 455 active scrips, 225 closed in negative and 176 in positive while the value of 54 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 68.666 million shares and inched up by Rs 0.02 to close at Rs 1.80 followed by Pak Refinery that increased by Rs 1.99 to close at Rs 43.49 with 56.858 million shares. Cnergyico PK lost Rs 0.15 to close at Rs 7.06 with 43.218 million shares.

Hoechst Pakistan and Rafhan Maize Products Company were the top gainers increasing by Rs 120.49 and Rs 62.94 respectively to close at Rs 2,850.13 and Rs 9,080.33 while Service Industries and Philip Morris Pakistan were the top losers declining by Rs 111.56 and Rs 56.00 respectively to close at Rs 1,437.44 and Rs 733.76.

An analyst at Topline Securities said the local bourse witnessed a consolidation phase, characterized by notable volatility. The index reached an intraday high of plus 969 points and a low of minus 505 points before closing at 114,945, marking a decline of 308 points ( up 0.27 percent). This reflects cautious investor sentiment amidst mixed market signals.

In the power sector, HUBC drew significant investor interest following news of the federal cabinet’s approval of revised agreements with 14 Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Meanwhile, GAL from the auto sector extended its positive momentum, driven by the successful launch of the new pickup truck, “JAC T9 Hunter.” Bookings were temporarily closed due to robust demand, further boosting investor confidence.

Key gainers included FFC, HUBC, BAFL, GLAXO, and ABOT, collectively contributing plus 339 points to the index. Conversely, losses in ENGROH, MARI, SRVI, UBL, and SYS collectively wiped out 514 points.

BR Automobile Assembler Index inched down by 18.49 points or 0.08 percent to close at 21,830.85 points with total turnover of 21.405 million shares.

BR Cement Index lost 50.33 points or 0.46 percent to close at 10,800.60 points with 53.244 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index decreased by 69.15 points or 0.23 percent to close at 29,751.99 points with 32.365 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index increased by 230.49 points or 1.27 percent to close at 18,407.07 points with 37.543 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index fell by 67.14 points or 0.54 percent to close at 12,356.94 points with 54.213 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index gained 9.59 points or 0.18 percent to close at 5,455.78 points with 143.068 million shares.

Ali Najib at Insight Securities said the PSX finally had a negative day post consecutive three green days. The KSE 100 index turned south after having a fierce battle between bulls and bears. This time around bears had the upper hand as the benchmark index called the day at 114,496, translating a loss of 309 points or down 0.27 percent.

During the trading hours, the bears have taken the reins, dragging main index into correction territory in absence of any positive triggers which may anchor market sentiments.

In the trading session, Fertilizer, E&P, Leather, Banks and Tech sector’s stocks contributed negatively as ENGROH, MARI, SRVI, UBL and SYS were the major laggard by losing 515 points, cumulatively.

On the other side, FFC, HUBC, BAFL GLAXO and ABOT saw some buying interest as they added 340 points, collectively.

