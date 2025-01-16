AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
BOP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
FCCL 34.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.8%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
HUBC 131.18 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.64%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
KOSM 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.13%)
MLCF 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
OGDC 221.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.17%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PAEL 42.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 190.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.8%)
PTC 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
SEARL 102.66 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.37%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SSGC 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.58%)
SYM 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.92%)
TELE 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.94%)
TPLP 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 68.78 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.91%)
WAVESAPP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
BR100 12,034 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.05%)
BR30 36,777 Increased By 88.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 114,496 Decreased By -308.5 (-0.27%)
KSE30 36,003 Decreased By -99.2 (-0.27%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-16

PSX ends in the red

Recorder Report Published 16 Jan, 2025 03:04am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday witnessed a mixed trend and remained oscillating in positive and negative zones before closing in the red as investors opted to offload their holdings on available margins. The benchmark KSE-100 Index declined by 308.46 points or 0.27 percent and closed at 114,495.71 points. The index crossed 115,000 level to hit 115,773.39 points intraday high and 114,298.29 points intraday low.

The daily trading volumes on ready counter increased to 659.431 million shares as compared to 589.463 million shares traded on Tuesday. The daily traded value on the ready counter increased to Rs 39.640 billion against previous session’s Rs 32.584 billion.

BRIndex100 gained 17.48 points or 0.15 percent to close at 12,055.94 points with total daily turnover of 577.729 million shares.

BRIndex30 added 120.16 points or 0.33 percent to close at 36,844.86 points with total daily trading volumes of 402.290 million shares.

Foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $293,327. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 25 billion to Rs 14.197 trillion. Out of total 455 active scrips, 225 closed in negative and 176 in positive while the value of 54 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 68.666 million shares and inched up by Rs 0.02 to close at Rs 1.80 followed by Pak Refinery that increased by Rs 1.99 to close at Rs 43.49 with 56.858 million shares. Cnergyico PK lost Rs 0.15 to close at Rs 7.06 with 43.218 million shares.

Hoechst Pakistan and Rafhan Maize Products Company were the top gainers increasing by Rs 120.49 and Rs 62.94 respectively to close at Rs 2,850.13 and Rs 9,080.33 while Service Industries and Philip Morris Pakistan were the top losers declining by Rs 111.56 and Rs 56.00 respectively to close at Rs 1,437.44 and Rs 733.76.

An analyst at Topline Securities said the local bourse witnessed a consolidation phase, characterized by notable volatility. The index reached an intraday high of plus 969 points and a low of minus 505 points before closing at 114,945, marking a decline of 308 points ( up 0.27 percent). This reflects cautious investor sentiment amidst mixed market signals.

In the power sector, HUBC drew significant investor interest following news of the federal cabinet’s approval of revised agreements with 14 Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Meanwhile, GAL from the auto sector extended its positive momentum, driven by the successful launch of the new pickup truck, “JAC T9 Hunter.” Bookings were temporarily closed due to robust demand, further boosting investor confidence.

Key gainers included FFC, HUBC, BAFL, GLAXO, and ABOT, collectively contributing plus 339 points to the index. Conversely, losses in ENGROH, MARI, SRVI, UBL, and SYS collectively wiped out 514 points.

BR Automobile Assembler Index inched down by 18.49 points or 0.08 percent to close at 21,830.85 points with total turnover of 21.405 million shares.

BR Cement Index lost 50.33 points or 0.46 percent to close at 10,800.60 points with 53.244 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index decreased by 69.15 points or 0.23 percent to close at 29,751.99 points with 32.365 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index increased by 230.49 points or 1.27 percent to close at 18,407.07 points with 37.543 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index fell by 67.14 points or 0.54 percent to close at 12,356.94 points with 54.213 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index gained 9.59 points or 0.18 percent to close at 5,455.78 points with 143.068 million shares.

Ali Najib at Insight Securities said the PSX finally had a negative day post consecutive three green days. The KSE 100 index turned south after having a fierce battle between bulls and bears. This time around bears had the upper hand as the benchmark index called the day at 114,496, translating a loss of 309 points or down 0.27 percent.

During the trading hours, the bears have taken the reins, dragging main index into correction territory in absence of any positive triggers which may anchor market sentiments.

In the trading session, Fertilizer, E&P, Leather, Banks and Tech sector’s stocks contributed negatively as ENGROH, MARI, SRVI, UBL and SYS were the major laggard by losing 515 points, cumulatively.

On the other side, FFC, HUBC, BAFL GLAXO and ABOT saw some buying interest as they added 340 points, collectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PSX BRIndex100

Comments

200 characters

PSX ends in the red

Aurangzeb for innovative solutions to accelerate financial inclusion

5MFY25: LSM sector sees 1.25pc contraction YoY

Economy’s growth model needs urgent overhaul: World Bank

Budget formulation process: OICCI president meets finance minister

Nepra issues daily penalty warning to KE, Discos

EV stations’ charging tariff cut to Rs39.70/unit

Afghan transit trade especially via Gwadar Port: Govt to swap bank guarantee for insurance bond

Independent market being set up: Govt to stop purchasing power soon, NA told

Senate panel told: Exporters fail to avail CPFTA-II opportunities

PD orders NPGCL to remove CEO

Read more stories