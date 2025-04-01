AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
Apr 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister of State for Interior represents Pakistan at Border Security Summit 2025 in London

BR Web Desk Published 01 Apr, 2025 06:35pm

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry participated in the Border Security Summit 2025 held in London, where he met with UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, UK Deputy Foreign Minister Hamish Faulkner, and Angela Eagle.

Chaudhry also held discussions with interior ministers from Germany, Spain, Austria, and Poland, focusing on border security and international cooperation.

During talks with British officials, Chaudhry emphasized the need to curb illegal immigration and promote legal pathways for migration. He commended the UK government’s efforts in tackling immigration challenges and expressed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation in this regard.

Fresh military offensive not discussed in PCNS moot: Talal

UK Deputy Foreign Minister Hamish Faulkner acknowledged the positive outcomes of a previous meeting with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, highlighting improved bilateral collaboration on security issues.

Talal Chaudhry stressed the importance of a joint strategy on border security, counterterrorism, and human trafficking, stating that collective action is essential to ensure safe, legal, and regulated migration.

He reiterated Pakistan’s stance on global cooperation to combat illegal immigration and cross-border crimes, emphasizing that a comprehensive and long-term approach is necessary to address challenges like illegal migration, terrorism, and human trafficking.

“Under the directives of the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister, Pakistan remains actively engaged at the global level to combat illegal immigration, enhance border security, and eliminate organized crime,” Chaudhry stated.

He also revealed that Pakistan presented key proposals at the Border Security Summit 2025, reflecting its commitment to international security and migration management.

Ministry of Interior Pakistan security Talal Chaudhry UK Pakistan ties

Comments

200 characters

Minister of State for Interior represents Pakistan at Border Security Summit 2025 in London

Oil steadies near $75 as market weighs tariffs, sanctions

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Martyr Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi on Eid

Hezbollah official among four dead in Israeli strike on Beirut

Mysterious fire still burning in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing

Pakistan sends 35-ton humanitarian aid to Myanmar

Myanmar earthquake death toll reaches 2,719

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz extend Eid greetings to nation

China, Japan, South Korea will jointly respond to US tariffs, Chinese state media says

Army chief celebrates Eid with soldiers at western border

Read more stories