Pakistan

President Zardari tests positive for coronavirus, says President House

  • Advised to remain in isolation
BR Web Desk Published April 2, 2025 Updated April 2, 2025 07:01pm

President Asif Ali Zardari has tested positive for coronavirus, a statement from the President House said on Wednesday.

“President Asif Ali Zardari’s personal physician, Dr Asim Hussain, has confirmed that after conducting various tests, it has been established that President Zardari has contracted the coronavirus and has been advised to remain in isolation,” the statement read.

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz extend Eid greetings to nation

Hussain stated that a team of specialists was taking care of the president and that his condition was stable.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern over the president’s health and prayed for his speedy recovery.

“The nation should pray for the swift recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari,” he said in a statement from the Prime Minister’s House (PMO).

PM Shehbaz directed the provision of the best medical facilities for the president.

