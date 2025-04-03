SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $70mn, now stand at $10.68bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $70 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $10.68 billion as of March 28, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.58 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.90 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for increase in the reserves.

“During the week ended on 28-Mar-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 70 million to US$ 10,676.3 million,” it said.

