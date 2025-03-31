4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi, surrounding areas

A moderate earthquake of 4.7 magnitude struck parts of Karachi and its surrounding areas on Monday afternoon, the Met Office said in a statement.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake occurred at 16:11 PST.

The PMD said the tremor originated at a depth of 19 kilometres and had an epicentre 75 kilometres north of Karachi at 25.54°N latitude and 67.17°E longitude.

While no immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received, the tremors created a sense of panic among residents.

Further assessments are underway to evaluate the impact of the seismic activity.