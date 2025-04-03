Murad Shah vows PPP will block Cholistan canal construction at all costs

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah firmly opposed the proposed Marot Canal on Thursday, vowing it would never be built as long as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) exists.

Speaking to the media in Garhi Khuda Bux, Shah stated, “How can the canal be constructed when it hasn’t even received approval?”

He assured that as long as the PPP exists, the canal would not be built. He lamented that some political parties, instead of opposing the canal, have taken to the streets to protest against the PPP.

He was accompanied by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah.

It may be noted that the Marot Canal is a proposed irrigation canal designed to extend from the Sulemanki Barrage on the Sutlej River to Fort Abbas in the Cholistan Desert.

Mr. Shah clarified that in July, only preliminary profiling covering a few hundred feet was conducted, which does not equate to the commencement of construction.

He criticized certain news channels for spreading misinformation regarding the canal project and urged them to report responsibly.

Highlighting the PPP commitment to Sindh’s interests, the Chief Minister asserted that the party is prepared to make any sacrifice to protect the province’s rights.

He recalled past allegations against the PPP, including claims that former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto allocated funds for the controversial Kalabagh Dam, which were proven unfounded.

Murad Shah emphasized the necessity of consulting provinces on water-related issues, as mandated by the constitution.

He revealed that despite multiple requests for a Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting to discuss the canal project, no response had been received from the federal government. He remarked, “They cannot evade this issue; the constitution requires provincial consultation on water matters.”

The Chief Minister said that the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has approved Punjab’s request for 0.8 million acre-feet (MAF) of water for the Cholistan Canal project, a decision that has generated strong opposition in Sindh, and his government has opposed it strongly.

Murad Shah noted that Punjab argues, based on historical data from 1976 to 2022, that an average of 27 MAF of water flows downstream to Kotri Barrage annually, while the officially required environmental flow is 8.5 MAF, which he said should be 10 MAF.

In contrast, Sindh maintains that at least 20.5 MAF is essential to prevent seawater intrusion and sustain the Indus Delta ecosystem.

He added that with an existing national water shortage of 11 MAF and only 8 MAF currently reaching the Arabian Sea, Punjab claims that 7 MAF constitutes surplus water, justifying its demand.

However, Sindh has raised concerns regarding the potential depletion of its water resources, warning that further diversions could exacerbate water shortages in its agricultural regions and endanger the fragile delta ecosystem.

Addressing the political dynamics, Shah reminded that the federal government relies on the PPP’s support, cautioning that without the party’s Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), the government could collapse.

He warned that if the canal project proceeds without Sindh’s consent, the PPP may withdraw its support.

Mr. Shah called upon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to promptly announce the termination of the Marot Canal project, noting that both the federal and Sindh governments have opposed it in the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

He stressed the importance of provincial harmony and cautioned against actions that could worsen inter-provincial tensions.

Regarding agricultural concerns, Shah mentioned that the government would not set wheat prices this year, allowing market forces to determine them.

However, he assured that the Sindh government is developing a scheme to ensure farmers receive a fair price for their produce.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed his government’s unwavering stance against the Marot Canal project, citing constitutional provisions, the necessity for provincial consultation, and the potential political ramifications of proceeding without consensus.