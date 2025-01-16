OGDCL says Karo-1 well brought into production

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced that Kharo-1 well located in Khairpur, Sindh has been successfully brought into production.

According to material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the Kharo-1 well is currently producing 20 barrels per day of oil and 5 million standard cubic feet per day of gas.

The well has been connected to the OGDCL Sinjhoro Processing Plant after laying of 6 inches 12.5 km flow line from well site to Chabaro merging point, with the gas seamlessly integrated into the SSGC network.

OGDCL operates the Khewari Block with a 95 percent working interest, while Government Holding Private Limited holds the remaining 5 percent. The well is located in the Khairpur district.

“The achievement highlights OGDCL’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence and its crucial role in strengthening Pakistan’s energy landscape, reinforcing its position as a leader in the hydrocarbon sector.”

