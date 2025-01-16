AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
BOP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
FCCL 34.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.8%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
HUBC 131.18 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.64%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
KOSM 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.13%)
MLCF 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
OGDC 221.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.17%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PAEL 42.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 190.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.8%)
PTC 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
SEARL 102.66 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.37%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SSGC 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.58%)
SYM 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.92%)
TELE 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.94%)
TPLP 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 68.78 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.91%)
WAVESAPP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
BR100 12,034 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.05%)
BR30 36,777 Increased By 88.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 114,496 Decreased By -308.5 (-0.27%)
KSE30 36,003 Decreased By -99.2 (-0.27%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-16

Sindh students in Kyrgyzstan: Understanding on coordination mechanism reached

Recorder Report Published 16 Jan, 2025 03:05am

KARACHI An understanding has been reached to establish a coordination mechanism to facilitate students from Sindh in pursuing medical and nursing education in Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting between Sindh’s Minister for Education & Mines & Mineral Development Syed Sardar Ali Shah and Kyrgyzstan’s Minister for Education & Science Dogdorkul Kendirbaeva also included discussions on increasing the number of students from Sindh studying in Kyrgyzstan.

The Kyrgyz delegation included experts such as A K Dzhumabekova from the Department of International Cooperation, Ainura Tolobayevna Isiraillova, head of Secondary Vocational and Postgraduate Education, Kyrgyz diplomat representative Barkat Fazil, Aga Khan Foundation Kyrgyzstan CEO Davlat Sulton Dorgabekova, and others. On the Pakistani side, Special Secretary for School Education Junaid Shah, Secretary for Universities and Boards Sindh Abbas Baloch, and other officials were present.

During the meeting, Syed Sardar Ali Shah briefed the Kyrgyz Education Minister on the history of Pakistan, particularly Sindh, highlighting the influence of personalities from Central Asia in promoting Sufism in the region.

He emphasised the desire for deeper relations between the two nations in tourism, culture, and education. He praised Kyrgyzstan for opening educational opportunities for Pakistani students, strengthening bilateral ties. He also appreciated the Kyrgyz government’s efforts in ensuring the safety of Pakistani students, referencing the security cooperation in May 2024.

He remarked that Kyrgyzstan’s initiatives to provide educational opportunities, particularly in the medical field, are commendable. Highlighting the shortage of doctors and nurses in Sindh, he noted the challenge of meeting medical service demands relative to population size.

He mentioned that out of 8,000 Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan, 300 are from Sindh, and expressed commitment to increasing this number. He also suggested that Kyrgyzstan could offer scholarships for students from Sindh.

Kyrgyz Minister Dogdorkul Kendirbaeva appreciated Pakistan’s culture and hospitality, stating that Kyrgyzstan provides a conducive environment for international students. She affirmed that Kyrgyzstan prioritizes the safety of foreign students, and Pakistani students complete their medical education with competence. She also pointed out that the low cost of medical education in Kyrgyzstan is due to the country’s educational priorities.

Kendirbaeva proposed mutual consultations to finalize scholarship opportunities for students from Sindh.

The meeting concluded with discussions on appointing focal persons to enhance collaboration and strengthen ties between the two countries. Both sides agreed to work together to solidify future relations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Kyrgyzstan Sindh students

Comments

200 characters

Sindh students in Kyrgyzstan: Understanding on coordination mechanism reached

Aurangzeb for innovative solutions to accelerate financial inclusion

5MFY25: LSM sector sees 1.25pc contraction YoY

Economy’s growth model needs urgent overhaul: World Bank

Budget formulation process: OICCI president meets finance minister

Nepra issues daily penalty warning to KE, Discos

EV stations’ charging tariff cut to Rs39.70/unit

Afghan transit trade especially via Gwadar Port: Govt to swap bank guarantee for insurance bond

Independent market being set up: Govt to stop purchasing power soon, NA told

Senate panel told: Exporters fail to avail CPFTA-II opportunities

PD orders NPGCL to remove CEO

Read more stories