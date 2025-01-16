Sindh students in Kyrgyzstan: Understanding on coordination mechanism reached

KARACHI An understanding has been reached to establish a coordination mechanism to facilitate students from Sindh in pursuing medical and nursing education in Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting between Sindh’s Minister for Education & Mines & Mineral Development Syed Sardar Ali Shah and Kyrgyzstan’s Minister for Education & Science Dogdorkul Kendirbaeva also included discussions on increasing the number of students from Sindh studying in Kyrgyzstan.

The Kyrgyz delegation included experts such as A K Dzhumabekova from the Department of International Cooperation, Ainura Tolobayevna Isiraillova, head of Secondary Vocational and Postgraduate Education, Kyrgyz diplomat representative Barkat Fazil, Aga Khan Foundation Kyrgyzstan CEO Davlat Sulton Dorgabekova, and others. On the Pakistani side, Special Secretary for School Education Junaid Shah, Secretary for Universities and Boards Sindh Abbas Baloch, and other officials were present.

During the meeting, Syed Sardar Ali Shah briefed the Kyrgyz Education Minister on the history of Pakistan, particularly Sindh, highlighting the influence of personalities from Central Asia in promoting Sufism in the region.

He emphasised the desire for deeper relations between the two nations in tourism, culture, and education. He praised Kyrgyzstan for opening educational opportunities for Pakistani students, strengthening bilateral ties. He also appreciated the Kyrgyz government’s efforts in ensuring the safety of Pakistani students, referencing the security cooperation in May 2024.

He remarked that Kyrgyzstan’s initiatives to provide educational opportunities, particularly in the medical field, are commendable. Highlighting the shortage of doctors and nurses in Sindh, he noted the challenge of meeting medical service demands relative to population size.

He mentioned that out of 8,000 Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan, 300 are from Sindh, and expressed commitment to increasing this number. He also suggested that Kyrgyzstan could offer scholarships for students from Sindh.

Kyrgyz Minister Dogdorkul Kendirbaeva appreciated Pakistan’s culture and hospitality, stating that Kyrgyzstan provides a conducive environment for international students. She affirmed that Kyrgyzstan prioritizes the safety of foreign students, and Pakistani students complete their medical education with competence. She also pointed out that the low cost of medical education in Kyrgyzstan is due to the country’s educational priorities.

Kendirbaeva proposed mutual consultations to finalize scholarship opportunities for students from Sindh.

The meeting concluded with discussions on appointing focal persons to enhance collaboration and strengthen ties between the two countries. Both sides agreed to work together to solidify future relations.

