KCCI urges govt to probe stepped-up load-shedding

KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Muhammad Jawed Bilwani while strongly criticizing K-Electric (KE) for subjecting Karachi’s residents and businesses to intensified load-shedding, urged the federal government to intervene in this pressing matter as all the efforts being made to somehow provide relief in electricity bills by the government were at stake purely due to KE’s unbridled load-shedding.

President KCCI stated that it was a sheer injustice to the citizens and the business community of Karachi, who are unable to benefit from the recently announced “Sasti Bijli Sahulat” package due to KE’s inefficiency.

“The Sasti Bijli Sahulat package introduced to provide relief amidst rising living and doing business costs, is a commendable step for the rest of the country. However, due to KE’s enhanced load-shedding, Karachi’s residents and industries are being deprived of this much-needed benefit,” Bilwani said, adding that the package, which offers discounted electricity tariff on incremental consumption, is rendered ineffective in Karachi as load-shedding disrupts power availability, particularly during peak hours.

He said that the Karachi Chamber has been inundated with hundreds of complaints from citizens through phone calls and emails in response to a recent campaign initiated by the Chamber to seek public input on load-shedding in their respective areas.

“These complaints highlight the severe suffering caused by KE’s mismanagement, with reports of power outages lasting up to 12 hours in many areas,” president KCCI noted while referring specifically to a complaint received from the Agro Processing Zone in Gadap, which has to go through 12 hours of load shedding every day despite having a dedicated self-financed feeder labeled “Agro Export Zone” whereas all units in this specific area have been consistently paying their bills and are not involved in any form of electricity theft. “Many of these units are involved in export businesses, but they often incur significant losses due to prolonged load-shedding, which damages export consignments, particularly perishable goods.”

Bilwani emphasized that feedback from the business community and the general public reflects widespread dissatisfaction among Karachiites. Many have expressed frustration over KE’s lack of accountability and even accused the regulator of allowing the utility service provider to exacerbate hardships through relentless load-shedding to prioritize profitability at the expense of public interest.

He urged the government to investigate why KE has failed to align its operations with the goals of the “Sasti Bijli Sahulat” package and to ensure that Karachi is not excluded from all such national initiatives due to KE’s poor performance.

