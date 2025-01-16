AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
BOP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
FCCL 34.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.8%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
HUBC 131.18 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.64%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
KOSM 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.13%)
MLCF 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
OGDC 221.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.17%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PAEL 42.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 190.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.8%)
PTC 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
SEARL 102.66 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.37%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SSGC 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.58%)
SYM 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.92%)
TELE 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.94%)
TPLP 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 68.78 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.91%)
WAVESAPP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
BR100 12,034 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.05%)
BR30 36,777 Increased By 88.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 114,496 Decreased By -308.5 (-0.27%)
KSE30 36,003 Decreased By -99.2 (-0.27%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-16

KCCI urges govt to probe stepped-up load-shedding

Recorder Report Published 16 Jan, 2025 03:04am

KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Muhammad Jawed Bilwani while strongly criticizing K-Electric (KE) for subjecting Karachi’s residents and businesses to intensified load-shedding, urged the federal government to intervene in this pressing matter as all the efforts being made to somehow provide relief in electricity bills by the government were at stake purely due to KE’s unbridled load-shedding.

President KCCI stated that it was a sheer injustice to the citizens and the business community of Karachi, who are unable to benefit from the recently announced “Sasti Bijli Sahulat” package due to KE’s inefficiency.

“The Sasti Bijli Sahulat package introduced to provide relief amidst rising living and doing business costs, is a commendable step for the rest of the country. However, due to KE’s enhanced load-shedding, Karachi’s residents and industries are being deprived of this much-needed benefit,” Bilwani said, adding that the package, which offers discounted electricity tariff on incremental consumption, is rendered ineffective in Karachi as load-shedding disrupts power availability, particularly during peak hours.

He said that the Karachi Chamber has been inundated with hundreds of complaints from citizens through phone calls and emails in response to a recent campaign initiated by the Chamber to seek public input on load-shedding in their respective areas.

“These complaints highlight the severe suffering caused by KE’s mismanagement, with reports of power outages lasting up to 12 hours in many areas,” president KCCI noted while referring specifically to a complaint received from the Agro Processing Zone in Gadap, which has to go through 12 hours of load shedding every day despite having a dedicated self-financed feeder labeled “Agro Export Zone” whereas all units in this specific area have been consistently paying their bills and are not involved in any form of electricity theft. “Many of these units are involved in export businesses, but they often incur significant losses due to prolonged load-shedding, which damages export consignments, particularly perishable goods.”

Bilwani emphasized that feedback from the business community and the general public reflects widespread dissatisfaction among Karachiites. Many have expressed frustration over KE’s lack of accountability and even accused the regulator of allowing the utility service provider to exacerbate hardships through relentless load-shedding to prioritize profitability at the expense of public interest.

He urged the government to investigate why KE has failed to align its operations with the goals of the “Sasti Bijli Sahulat” package and to ensure that Karachi is not excluded from all such national initiatives due to KE’s poor performance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

load shedding KCCI

Comments

200 characters

KCCI urges govt to probe stepped-up load-shedding

Aurangzeb for innovative solutions to accelerate financial inclusion

5MFY25: LSM sector sees 1.25pc contraction YoY

Economy’s growth model needs urgent overhaul: World Bank

Budget formulation process: OICCI president meets finance minister

Nepra issues daily penalty warning to KE, Discos

EV stations’ charging tariff cut to Rs39.70/unit

Afghan transit trade especially via Gwadar Port: Govt to swap bank guarantee for insurance bond

Independent market being set up: Govt to stop purchasing power soon, NA told

Senate panel told: Exporters fail to avail CPFTA-II opportunities

PD orders NPGCL to remove CEO

Read more stories